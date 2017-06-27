South Sudan deports three American over lack of legal documents



June 27, 2017 (JUBA) – The South Sudanese government Tuesday deported three American nationals after they were found to not be in possession of the legal document allowing them to enter the country.

“We received comprehensive reports from local authorities in Kapoeta State, Immigration and the Military Intelligence of Sudan Peoples’ Liberation Army (SPLA) that on 20 June, three Americans attempted to enter the country without proper documents,” said police spokesman Brig. Daniel Justin when reached to comment on the media reports.

"Their visas had not been approved, they were not tourists nor investment agents. They stayed for three days in Narus until they were returned to Kenya. This is the only information we have received," Brig. Justin further told Sudan Tribune

He further said that the government, through the Ministry of Interior and other relevant offices decided to return the US nationals to Kenya on 22 June after they were found to not be in possession of valid visas.

“Kenya was their point of entry, so they were asked to return to Kenya and they went. If they come back with legal documents, they would be welcomed,” said the police spokesperson.

The three Americans were identified as Alex Jared Zweifelholfer, Craig Austin Lang and William Wright-Martinovich.

Zweifelholfer, is a 21-year-old Private First Class of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team and the 82nd Airborne Division. He is reportedly wanted in America since October 2016 for deserting his unit. Media reports also claim his social media posts indicate his participation in the Ukrainian civil war.

Lang, a 27-year-old former U.S. Army soldier, reportedly drove from his base in Fort Bliss Texas nonstop to North Carolina two years ago, with a car loaded with claymore mines and two M4 rifles after his partner allegedly sent him various videos of relations with other men.

The video reportedly provoked Lang to drive to North Carolina where he purportedly decided to mine the perimeter of the house in which his wife was living with claymores in an attempt to murder her. The former soldier later went to the Ukraine and participated in the civil war.

Media reports did not specify on which side of the war Lang participated in.

Little is known about Martinovich, a former U. S. Marine, who is also thought to have left the army to participate in the Ukrainian civil war.

American media reports indicate that the three are currently in detention in Kenya, while American authorities work towards securing their safe return to the U.S.

(ST)