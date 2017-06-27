 
 
 
Tuesday 27 June 2017

South Sudan fears for her life after security beat her up

June 26, 2017 (JUBA) – A South Sudanese woman says she fears that her life is in danger after the national security service assigned to the First Vice President Taban Deng Gai, beat her up without intervention.

JPEG - 18.6 kb
Aring, a woman beateb by the presidential guards of the FVP Taban Deng Gai on 26 June 2017 (ST Photo)

Tinna Aring Madut Ring said she was dragged out of her car on Sunday and was beaten up with in front of a large crowd of onlookers and under the watch of First Vice President Gai.

It was not clear what she did to provoke the behaviour of the guards.

On Monday, sources told Sudan Tribune that the victim was in the car with her mother with the light on when they were stopped at gunpoint after approaching the guards’ station point, with the lights still on.

“I was not at the scene but the report I received indicates that this unfortunate incident occurred because of an altercation between the guards and the occupants of the car, including the one who was driving, the lady called Aring Madut,” said a presidential source when reached on Monday.

The presidential aide claimed the lady and other occupants including her mother refused to put off the light from the car when they were stopped, infuriating the guards which sparked the altercation.

“When will these individuals be disciplined? In the name of NS, people disappear and I will say that I am afraid for my own life because speaking up as a citizen for being mistreated is a problem but I am not going to stop until all is corrected. Living in fear in your own country is not right,” wrote Aring on a Facebook page, where she posted a picture of her swollen face.

The office of the First Vice President did not make any formal statement commenting on the circumstances of what transpired and why the guards beat up the traveller.

(ST)

  • 27 June 06:50, by J P Puok

    Hmm charity begin at home. you have my voice brave woman this country could be allowed to go garbage without a word. Extrajudicial beating is beginning of impunity. Good you identified the perpetuators over to them so that they depends themselves.

    repondre message

  • 27 June 06:56, by Eastern

    This is what SPLA al Nakba has brough upon South Sudanese. It is up to the down-trodden masses to decide if they want to keep the status quo or send the gangstars out of the way...National Security my foot!!!!

    repondre message

  • 27 June 07:27, by Newsudan

    South Sudanese are sick,every professional is abused,even conductors overcharged fares at stations.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



