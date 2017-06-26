No date yet fixed for Sudan-South Sudan talks: Juba

June 26, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese government said Monday no date has been determined for a meeting of the Joint Political and Security Committee (JPSC) which is expected to take place in Juba this week.

South Sudan’s defence minister Kuol Manyang Juuk shakes hands with his Sudanese counterpart Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Ouf while AUHIP member Abdulsalam Abubakar applauds, after the signing of an agreement to operationalize the buffer zone between the two countries on 14 October 2015 (Courtesy photo by the AUHIP).

The South Sudan Ambassador to Khartoum Mayan Dot Waal told reporters in the Sudanese capital on Sunday that the JPSC will meet in Juba after Eid al-Fitr and will discuss border issues, the crossings-points and the protocols of the Cooperation Agreement signed between the two countries on 27 September 2012.

The spokesperson of South Sudanese foreign ministry told Sudan Tribune on Monday that the meeting has been scheduled to take place this week but no specific date has been fixed by the parties.

“Yes, the meeting of the Joint Political and Security Committee is supposed to take place but there is no specific date fixed but it will be held soon, maybe this week. We will let you know the date is fixed,” said Ambassador Mawien Makol Ariik when reached to comment on the matter on Monday.

Mawien further said the absence of South Sudanese Foreign Minister Deng Alor Kuol who is currently on a private visit to the United States has nothing to do with the delay.

“No the delay is not connected to the absence of the minister. It is something to do with the completion of the arrangement. The minister is coming. He is on the way returning to the country,” he said.

Minister Kuol has travelled to the United States for a family visit.

Relatives and companion told Sudan Tribune the minister travelled to the United States to attend the graduation of his son who completed studies at one of the American high learning institutions.

(ST)