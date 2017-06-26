 
 
 
S. Sudan rebels deny defection of troops in Magwi county

June 23, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan armed opposition faction loyal to former First-Vice President, Riek Machar dismissed as “false” reports that many of their troops fled to the capital, Juba.

JPEG - 17.7 kb
South Sudan’s former FVP Riek Machar, speaking to visitors at his residence in Khartoum, on 1 September 2016 (courtesy photo of SPLM-IO)

In a statement, rebel’s deputy spokesperson, Colonel Lam Paul said he was not aware if their soldiers followed Brig. General David Okot to Juba.

Okot was the armed opposition’s former brigade commander in Magwi county.

“He [Okot] was called to report to the division headquarter, but he refused and went camping in Uganda. Otim David his clansman decided to convince him to go to Juba because of his security in the camp”, Lam told Sudan Tribune.

He admitted that Okot left the camp, but was not accompanied by a single soldier.
“What we know he didn’t have forces around him when he left. All his forces had moved to the Anyanya division. He went with two soldiers and the others are his relatives from Agoro clan”, Lam added.

The armed opposition faction allied to First Vice-President Taban Deng Gai claimed Okot defected with 2000 soldiers, claims Sudan Tribune could not independently verify. Okot and four othervdeclared their allegiance to the SPLM Juba faction in Kampala, Uganda last week.

Unconfirmed reports say Okot was dismissed by rebel leader, Riek Machar over allegations that he targeted civilians at a base in and around Nimule area.

The armed opposition leader claimed the demotion and dismissal of Okot will bring positive change to soldiers who have been misbehaving around Magwi county.

(ST)

  • 26 June 09:53, by Redeemer

    Eastern, Jubaone, Midiit etc
    This was what I posted that Riek was trying to sacrifice Okot for the killing of civilians which cost Riek his own spy chief and Finance officer about learning that Riek has lost internationally. More things are cooking from Okot side. Okot is feeding international community with dirty operation of Riek in Equatoria

    repondre message

Comment on this article



