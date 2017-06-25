Sudan denies providing military support to Libya’s Jihadist groups



June 25, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government has denied involvement in the Libyan conflict saying it doesn’t provide support to any of the warring parties.

Ahmed Mismari, Spokesperson of the Libyan National Army led by the renegade General Khalifa Haftar on Thursday accused Sudan of colluding with Qatar and Iran in supporting terrorism in Libya.

He claimed that Qatar and Iran had military factories in Sudan which were supplying weapons and ammunition to terrorists both in Libya and elsewhere.

In a statement released on Saturday, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry denied Mismari’s claims categorically, describing his statements about Sudan’s support to terrorist groups in Libya as mere “fabrications and lies”.

It added that Mismari’s claims included “clear mistakes in the names and titles of Sudanese officials”, saying this reflects ignorance of those standing behind it.

Haftar’s rise came after he claimed that his forces represent the legitimate Libyan army and has managed to win the support of military units inside Benghazi for his offensive against the jihadists.

Since 2014, Haftar, who is leading the military campaign dubbed as ‘Operation Dignity’ against Islamist militias continued to accuse Sudan directly of providing aid to Islamic groups.

Following the overthrow of the long-reigning Mu’ammar al-Qaddafi by an international coalition in the summer and autumn of 2011, Libya rapidly slid into widespread anarchy and violence.

(ST)