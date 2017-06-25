 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 25 June 2017

Sudan denies providing military support to Libya’s Jihadist groups

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A Libyan official adjusts a rank to the uniform of the anti-Islamist General Khalifa Haftar (R) during his swearing in ceremony as the new army chief in the eastern city of Tobruk on March 9, 2015 (AFP)
June 25, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese government has denied involvement in the Libyan conflict saying it doesn’t provide support to any of the warring parties.

Ahmed Mismari, Spokesperson of the Libyan National Army led by the renegade General Khalifa Haftar on Thursday accused Sudan of colluding with Qatar and Iran in supporting terrorism in Libya.

He claimed that Qatar and Iran had military factories in Sudan which were supplying weapons and ammunition to terrorists both in Libya and elsewhere.

In a statement released on Saturday, Sudan’s Foreign Ministry denied Mismari’s claims categorically, describing his statements about Sudan’s support to terrorist groups in Libya as mere “fabrications and lies”.

It added that Mismari’s claims included “clear mistakes in the names and titles of Sudanese officials”, saying this reflects ignorance of those standing behind it.

Haftar’s rise came after he claimed that his forces represent the legitimate Libyan army and has managed to win the support of military units inside Benghazi for his offensive against the jihadists.

Since 2014, Haftar, who is leading the military campaign dubbed as ‘Operation Dignity’ against Islamist militias continued to accuse Sudan directly of providing aid to Islamic groups.

Following the overthrow of the long-reigning Mu’ammar al-Qaddafi by an international coalition in the summer and autumn of 2011, Libya rapidly slid into widespread anarchy and violence.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan Conflict: SPLM is the problem and the solution 2017-06-23 23:55:36 By Tor Madira Machier, Since its inception more than 30 years ago, the fractured Sudan People's Liberation Movement, the SPLM has been the reason for the suffering the South Sudanese have been (...)

The Nile Basin Cooperative Framework Agreement: The impasse is breakable! 2017-06-22 04:51:22 By Salman M.A. Salman A summit of the head of states of the Nile Basin countries is planned for June 22, 2017, in Entebbe, Uganda, to discuss the impasse over the Nile Basin Cooperative (...)

Sudan, Libya, and Support for Radical Islamic Militants: A Vignette 2017-06-21 23:24:54 By Eric Reeves | June 21, 2017 In October 2014, I analysed some of the implications of minutes reflecting the deliberations of the most senior military and intelligence officials of the National (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.