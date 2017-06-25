30 killed in Eastern Lakes state inter-communal fight

June 23, 2017 (YIROL) – At least 30 people have been killed in an inter-communal fight between in South Sudan’s Eastern Lakes state.
- Map detail of South Sudan showing Lakes state in red
The clashes, an official said, took place between armed youth from the Atuot clan of Yirol center in Eastern Lakes state on Thursday evening.
According to an official, armed youth from the Atuot clan section stormed a cattle camp belonging to the Aliap clan section.
The clashes erupted after armed pastoralist youth from Atuot who inhabit Yirol center county and carried out cattle raiding in Awerial county, commissioner Akuoi Ayeu, said.
“We had 30 people shot dead on spot. Cows were also looted. The two counties are working to recover back all those cows looted and to arrest the suspected fighters,” Ayeu told Sudan Tribune.
This is the first ever inter-communal fight in Eastern Lakes state since the appointment of Maj. General Bor Phillip Wutchok as governor in February.
(ST)
