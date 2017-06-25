 
 
 
National dialogue should pave way for negotiations: Machar

June 24, 2017 (PRETORIA) - South Sudan rebel leader, Riek Machar says he accepts the national dialogue committee’s request to be consulted on the process, but says it must pave way for peace negotiations.

JPEG - 30.1 kb
South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

The co-chair of the country’s national dialogue, Abel Alier on Friday said he sent a written request to the South Sudanese rebel leader for further consultations on the country’s national dialogue initiative.

Alier said he wanted Machar’s views on the national dialogue.

Machar said Saturday that he confirmed his willingness to take place in the national dialogue, but on condition that such an initiative will help find tangible solutions to the country’s ongoing conflict.

“As much as we believe the national dialogue is an important process for the people of South Sudan to engage in, however, it is our considered opinion that the priority is to end the raging genocidal war in the country that has created and displaced over two million people internally and 2.5 million people as refugees in the neighboring countries”, wrote Machar.

The rebel leader, currently living in South Africa, said a viable solution to the conflict needed peaceful mediation for an inclusive and a prosperous dialogue.

“As such, our efforts are focused on searching for a sustainable peace through a mediated peace process to end the war rather national dialogue,” he further wrote.

President Salva Kiir officially launched the long-awaited national dialogue initiative in the capital, Juba last month.

Initiated in December last year, the national dialogue initiative is both a forum and process through which the people South Sudan shall gather to redefine the basis of their unity as it relates to nationhood, redefine citizenship and belonging, as well as restructure the state for national inclusion.

Since mid-December 2013, tens of thousands of people have been killed and over two million displaced from the East African nation.

(ST)

  • 25 June 08:25, by Eastern

    Kiir’s national dialogue is gimmick aimed wasting time for a viable solution to the bad governance being championed by Kiir. Abel Alier knows this...

    repondre message

  • 25 June 09:52, by Johnny the Great

    Negotiation for what mr.Riek?

    repondre message

    • 25 June 10:02, by Redeemer

      Kiir & Taban should show that they are really for the people of this nation by uniting IO and install Riek back as FVP for the people rest, Taban should respect Riek as the head of IO or else quit IO

      repondre message

      • 25 June 10:07, by Eastern

        Redeemer,

        You be seeing some light at the end of the tunnel, dude. If the tribal hardliners in Juba think they are the victors, why shouldn’t forget about Dr. Machar and just move on with mismanaging and misleading hapless people who believe in their decite.....?

        repondre message

    • 25 June 10:03, by Eastern

      If you don’t see issues worth negotiations in the South Sudanese political debacle, the let the WINNER TAKE IT ALL; forget about Dr. Machar and enjoy your peace...!

      repondre message

  • 25 June 09:54, by Eastern

    Kiir must not be allowed with his approach of putting the cart before the horse in the quest for peace in South Sudan. Peace negotiation INVOLVING ALL AGGRIEVED South Sudanese is the way forward not this national dialogue of cherry-pickers....

    repondre message

  • 25 June 09:58, by jubaone

    Let’s be honest, it lies in the nature of the jienge that he neither knows dialogue nor does he understands it’s purpose. The jienge is either defeated or he defeats that is his logic and nature. Thus fully explains the perpetual revenge attacks in their societies. The same argument, he wants total submission and not dialogue. Dud jienge dialogue anywhere? No. Riak must put his conditions.

    repondre message

    • 25 June 10:11, by Redeemer

      Jubaone
      The abusive language that are known for has retarded your ability to analyze meaningfully. your analysis above doesn’t carry any meaning

      repondre message

  • 25 June 10:04, by jubaone

    History repeating itself? Again this senile jienge oldie who was used by Numeiri and now by the Kiirminal? Nothing good will come out of it. Was it not these very political thugs who first refused to listen to the voices of reason? At least JMEC wants an all inclusive dialogue with Riak. Now Riak MUST dictate the terms of engagement. Otherwise, they can swipe their butts with this document of ND.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

