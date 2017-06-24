Museveni vows to not support any hostile acts against Sudan: minister

June 24, 2017 (KAMPALA) - The Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni affirmed his country won’t serve as launching pad for any hostile acts against Sudan, said Sudan’s State Foreign Minister.

Omar al-Bashir (R) welcomes Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni at Khartoum Airport for talks during an official visit to Sudan September 15, 2015. (Photo Reuters/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah)

On Friday, Sudan’s Vice-President Hassabo Mohamed Abdel-Rahman met with Museveni in Kamala on the sidelines of United Nations-backed Solidarity Summit on Refugees.

In press statements following the meeting, Sudan’s State Foreign Minister Atta al-Mannan Bakhit said the meeting discussed bilateral relations between the two countries as well as Sudan’s peace process, national dialogue and the situation in Darfur region.

According to the official news agency SUNA, Bakhit added the meeting touched on the joint committees between the two countries that the two sides agreed to establish to cover the economic, social, cultural, diplomatic and military fields.

He pointed out that Museveni underscored support for all efforts made by the Sudanese government to achieve security and stability, stressing his country won’t serve as launching pad for any hostile acts against Sudan.

Following ten years of strained relations, Museveni visited Khartoum in September 2015 where he and al-Bashir agreed to end tensions between the two countries over the issue of rebel groups.

The Year 2016, witnessed a steady rapprochement between the two countries, accelerated, by the South Sudanese crisis and their joint efforts to end the four-year crisis in the neighbouring nation.

The visit of President Museveni to Khartoum in October 2016 to take part in the closing conference of the government-led national dialogue is seen as a turning point in the relationship between the two countries.

In September 2016, the Ugandan government facilitated informal talks between the Sudanese government and armed groups in Darfur and Sudan’s Blue Nile and South Kordofan areas, in a bid to support the African Union High Implementation Panel (AUHIP) efforts to bring peace in the east African country.

