Refugee solidarity summit in Uganda raises $358m

June 24, 2017 (KAMPALA) - The international community, at a refugee solidarity summit in Uganda, pledged $358.2 million on Friday.
The pledge is part of the $2 billion aid raised to support 1.2 million refugees, 900,000 of who hail from neighbouring South Sudan.
The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, who was present at the summit, lauded the steps taken in support of refugees.
“I witnessed what has been the biggest the biggest exodus from Africa since the Rwandan genocide,” said Guterres.
According to the United Nations, over 2,000 people flee South Sudan daily into Uganda. The conflict in the young nation has displaced about two million of South Sudan’s population from their homes.
Uganda hosts 1.3 million refugees, with 900,000 of them hailing from South Sudan. The funds to support the refugees are almost running out and there is a strain on the country’s infrastructure and resources.
While speaking at the summit, the Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni thanked the donor community for showing solidarity with his country.
“These people have come to express solidarity with us and on the first day $358m,” said Museveni.
“If the international community assists us to cope with this challenge we shall manage as we have done in the past,” he added.
Meanwhile, donors who attended the summit piled pressure on South Sudan’s warring factions to put an end to the country’s ongoing war.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
South Sudan Conflict: SPLM is the problem and the solution 2017-06-23 23:55:36 By Tor Madira Machier, Since its inception more than 30 years ago, the fractured Sudan People's Liberation Movement, the SPLM has been the reason for the suffering the South Sudanese have been (...)
The Nile Basin Cooperative Framework Agreement: The impasse is breakable! 2017-06-22 04:51:22 By Salman M.A. Salman A summit of the head of states of the Nile Basin countries is planned for June 22, 2017, in Entebbe, Uganda, to discuss the impasse over the Nile Basin Cooperative (...)
Sudan, Libya, and Support for Radical Islamic Militants: A Vignette 2017-06-21 23:24:54 By Eric Reeves | June 21, 2017 In October 2014, I analysed some of the implications of minutes reflecting the deliberations of the most senior military and intelligence officials of the National (...)
MORE