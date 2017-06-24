 
 
 
Saturday 24 June 2017

Former S. Sudanese lawmaker forms new rebel movement

June 24, 2017 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese lawmaker who resigned his parliamentary role last week in protest over insecurity has formed a new rebel movement, underscoring the new security challenges likely to be faced by the government as it addresses the problem.

JPEG - 37.9 kb
South Sudanese MPs stand during a parliamentary session in Juba on 31 August 2011 (AFP)

Abraham Majak Maliab, who resigned on 20 June, cited insecurity on highways connecting the capital, Juba to Bahr el Ghazal region.

The former lawmaker said he was no longer a member of the armed opposition faction loyal to the South Sudanese First Vice-President Taban Deng Gai.

Majak, in a statement, also announced the formation of the Popular Front for Democratic Reform and Pan-African National Guard.

The ex-MP paid tribute and saluted the “brave” men and women who stood up against injustices in Western Lakes states under Major General Anyar Anyar Agoth Deng, Lt. Colonel Gum Madol Panyar, Lt. Colonel John Ariinga Malith, Lt. Colonel Abinko Matur Deng, Major Joseph Maper Athuei and Capt. Chok Marol Mabor, among others as founding members of the rebel movement.

He said injustice and inequality had been built in the system and continue to affect people regardless of tribe, clan, region, old, young, women, men, the disabled, intellectuals as well as illiterates.

“This old system is affecting us all. So, I call for a united front from all opposition parties and the civil society to unite and fight against the Goliath”, partly reads the statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

Majak also advocated for what he described as the total destruction of the old system, “corrupt”, “oppressive” and the “incompetent” regime of President Salva Kiir and establish a new free and united society with a democratic system of governance in South Sudan.

The formation of the new rebel movement comes barely a week after a newly-formed political entity elected the former governor of South Sudan’s Warrap state, Lewis Anei Kuendit as its chairperson.

Kuendit, who spoke to reporters soon after his election, described South Sudan ruling party (SPLM) as a “failed” and “deformed” party.

Describing the new party as “a result of the ongoing political situation” of war in South Sudan and propagated its objectives on nonviolent, inclusivity and fighting corruption, Kuendit said the new political party met the registration requirements set forth by South Sudan’s’ Political Parties Council, which included the signatures of at least 4,000 supporters from eight states.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 24 June 21:50, by Eastern

    In the High Court of Public opinion, Abraham Majak Maliap Vs. El Tabani Deng & Kiir......

    repondre message

  • 24 June 22:57, by Kush Natives

    What’s the hell is this? In and out! Now is it a new opposition party or is it exactly an arms rebellion?

    repondre message

  • 24 June 23:19, by pabaak

    Where Sudantribune always find these rubbish news and they hurried up with to public, we know your intention in S. Sudan affairs,but nevertheless, all enemies of of this country all will be losers.
    Forming rebel will not help out will just meet his demise if he tried to lounch it in lake State, because of lake are people of Northern Bahar AlGazal, they are loyol to the Govenment, their problems

    repondre message

    • 24 June 23:33, by pabaak

      Are issues of cattle between youths themselves with is the problem of spread of gun every where in S. Sudan. And its soultion lay with imimplementation of peace agreement and eventually will lead to general disarmament at the end. So not the issue a memebr of parliament will take arm to fight government.maybe his intention was met in First place when he join spla io. The is greedy but rhis greedin

      repondre message

      • 24 June 23:35, by pabaak

        Greediness now is coming to harm him

        repondre message

  • 24 June 23:30, by john akeen

    Adult continuing Education and brain training is needed for our elders of south sudan or else they will finish South Sudan young generation and to make South Sudan only for the elderly people. talking about insecurity and old system, so my question is, the new rebellion that you have formed is it go to brenig security or is going to damage the security? And the old system, how long ago did

    repondre message

    • 24 June 23:43, by john akeen

      we gain our independence. I believe the babies that were born on the day we got our independent they still didn’t grow up and they still don’t know anything, so what are you talking about?

      repondre message

Comment on this article



