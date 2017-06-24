June 24, 2017 (JUBA) - A South Sudanese lawmaker who resigned his parliamentary role last week in protest over insecurity has formed a new rebel movement, underscoring the new security challenges likely to be faced by the government as it addresses the problem.

South Sudanese MPs stand during a parliamentary session in Juba on 31 August 2011 (AFP)

Abraham Majak Maliab, who resigned on 20 June, cited insecurity on highways connecting the capital, Juba to Bahr el Ghazal region.

The former lawmaker said he was no longer a member of the armed opposition faction loyal to the South Sudanese First Vice-President Taban Deng Gai.

Majak, in a statement, also announced the formation of the Popular Front for Democratic Reform and Pan-African National Guard.

The ex-MP paid tribute and saluted the “brave” men and women who stood up against injustices in Western Lakes states under Major General Anyar Anyar Agoth Deng, Lt. Colonel Gum Madol Panyar, Lt. Colonel John Ariinga Malith, Lt. Colonel Abinko Matur Deng, Major Joseph Maper Athuei and Capt. Chok Marol Mabor, among others as founding members of the rebel movement.

He said injustice and inequality had been built in the system and continue to affect people regardless of tribe, clan, region, old, young, women, men, the disabled, intellectuals as well as illiterates.

“This old system is affecting us all. So, I call for a united front from all opposition parties and the civil society to unite and fight against the Goliath”, partly reads the statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

Majak also advocated for what he described as the total destruction of the old system, “corrupt”, “oppressive” and the “incompetent” regime of President Salva Kiir and establish a new free and united society with a democratic system of governance in South Sudan.

The formation of the new rebel movement comes barely a week after a newly-formed political entity elected the former governor of South Sudan’s Warrap state, Lewis Anei Kuendit as its chairperson.

Kuendit, who spoke to reporters soon after his election, described South Sudan ruling party (SPLM) as a “failed” and “deformed” party.

Describing the new party as “a result of the ongoing political situation” of war in South Sudan and propagated its objectives on nonviolent, inclusivity and fighting corruption, Kuendit said the new political party met the registration requirements set forth by South Sudan’s’ Political Parties Council, which included the signatures of at least 4,000 supporters from eight states.

(ST)