 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 23 June 2017

S. Sudan’s envoy to Nigeria denies Cairo airport fiasco

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 22, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s ambassador to Nigeria, Riek Puok has dismissed as “fake” reports that he was arrested at Cairo airport after he was allegedly found in possession of huge money.

JPEG - 14.7 kb
South Sudan’s foreign affairs spokesperson, Mawien Makol (Photo: Citizen News)

Puok, in a statement, said information circulating that he carried $40,000 while enroute to Juba from Nigeria has completely surprised him.

“I wish I could have the amount ($40,000). It would make my leave even more enjoyable. The news is wrong. The figure reported is not right. The main point is that I am fine and traveled safely to my final destination with all my belongings and luggage,” he said Thursday.

The ambassador said the report was “inconsistent” to actual facts.

“I was not caught but was almost robbed and the robbery went wrong. I am on a personal leave. The money I have is total mine and not looted ($17,000)”, he further explained on his Facebook page.

However, despite the ambassador’s denial, a security source was quoted saying the South Sudanese diplomat caused a commotion at Cairo International Airport after being stopped from carrying $ 40,000, prompting security officials at Cairo airport to contact Egypt’s deputy assistant foreign affairs minister for diplomatic passports, Ashraf Munir, who advised Puok to abide by the Egyptian laws.

South Sudan’s foreign affairs ministry also confirmed that its ambassador to Nigeria was stopped by Egyptian officials on Sunday.

The ministry’s spokesman Mawien Makol told Radio Tamazuj that they asked their ambassador in Cairo to look into the issue.

“The ambassador’s [Puok] flight was cancelled because he was carrying a lot of money. You know the ambassador did not inform the South Sudanese embassy in Cairo when he was returning back to Juba,” he said.

Makol, however, said the ministry was not aware of the money in possession of its ambassador to Nigeria, stressing that the South Sudanese envoy to Nigeria was in Cairo on a private mission.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Nile Basin Cooperative Framework Agreement: The impasse is breakable! 2017-06-22 04:51:22 By Salman M.A. Salman A summit of the head of states of the Nile Basin countries is planned for June 22, 2017, in Entebbe, Uganda, to discuss the impasse over the Nile Basin Cooperative (...)

Sudan, Libya, and Support for Radical Islamic Militants: A Vignette 2017-06-21 23:24:54 By Eric Reeves | June 21, 2017 In October 2014, I analysed some of the implications of minutes reflecting the deliberations of the most senior military and intelligence officials of the National (...)

South Sudan national dialogue: will it succeed? 2017-06-13 10:34:31 By Daniel Zingifuaboro, Clement Mbugoniwia and Simon Ngbidigi The Republic of South Sudan was born on 9th July 2011, after a successful referendum in which South Sudanese of all walk of lives (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.