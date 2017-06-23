 
 
 
Sudanese president meets new Saudi crown prince

Sudanese President al-Bashir talks with the new saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Jeddah Airport on 22, June 2017 (SPA Photo)
June 23, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir Thursday discussed with the new crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, bilateral relations and regional developments.

Last Monday, al-Bashir arrived in Jeddah to meet with King Salam over the ongoing split with Sudan’s close regional ally Qatar.

However, on Wednesday morning, the Saudi monarch appointed his son, Mohammed, as new Crown Prince, in a major reshuffle in the country.

The Saudi Press Agency said al-Bashir congratulated the Crown Prince for his selection adding that the meeting reviewed cooperation between the Saudi Arabia and Sudan in various fields, and discussed developments in the region.

The Crown Prince further accompanied al-Bashir to Jeddah Airport as he ended his four-day to Saudi Arabia.

No reports filtered about al-Bashir talks on the split with Qatar.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Bahrain severed diplomatic ties with Qatar over alleged accusations that Doha was supporting terrorist groups who are threats to the region’s peace and security including Hamas. Also, they say that Qatar is siding Iran. But, Doha rejects all these accusations.

The Associated Press reported in the early morning of Friday that Saudi Arabia and two other Gulf countries demand that Qatar cut ties with Iran and close Al-Jazeera TV channel.

The 13 point list further demands the closure of a Turkish military base in Qatar, and to sever all ties with the Muslim Brotherhood and with other groups including Hezbollah, al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

The new agency indicated that it " obtained a copy of the list in Arabic from one of the countries involved in the dispute".

The presentation of the list is considered by the U.S. backed Kuwaiti mediators as the first step for indirect talks between the four Gulf countries to end the split

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

