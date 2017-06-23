Sudan, South Sudan renew cross-border humanitarian operation



June 22, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan and Sudan have extended for one year a memorandum of understanding allowing river and land transit of international humanitarian assistance for the South Sudanese civilians.

“My colleague, the Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid in Sudan has agreed to extend our cooperation on humanitarian delivery for one more year to enable the World Food Programme (WFP) to transport relief from Sudan to South Sudan,” said Paul Dhel Gum, the Deputy Commissioner of South Sudan Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (SSRRC).

Mohamed Elsinari Mustafa and Paul Dhel Gum signed a commitment that was witnessed by representatives of the United Nations WFP in both South Sudan and Sudan. Tito Nikodimos, along with Peter Schaller represented the WFP Sudan.

The memorandum of understanding will come into effect from 1 July 2017- 30 June 2018. According to the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), the UN WFP will submit a corridor operation projections to Sudan to deliver up to 900,000 metric tonnes of food assistance from July 2017 to June 2018.

The government of Sudan will authorise air delivery from El-Obeid as an alternative mode of delivery to areas where it is needed in South Sudan. The transport from Kosti will also be used in coordination with the knowledge and in coordination with the government of South Sudan.

Last April, Sudan accepted to open an Airbridge to deliver food assistance to South Sudan during the rainy season.

In July 2014, the two countries signed a MoU to open a humanitarian corridor to deliver food assistance to vulnerable South Sudanese through the Nile river or by road.

The cross-border operation allows the World Foord Programmes (WFP) to reduce the costly airlift or airdrop operations in a time where the international agency faces serious financial challenges.

(ST)