 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 23 June 2017

South Sudan minister attributes ongoing war to corruption

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 22, 2017 (JUBA) - Bad governance, corruption and lack of accountability in public institutions was the major cause of divisions and the ongoing war in South Sudan, a senior minister said on Thursday.

JPEG - 18.5 kb
S. Sudan cabinet affairs minister Martin Elia Lomoro (Photo KT Press)

The cabinet affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomuro made these remarks while speaking at a consultative symposium on good governance and democracy organised by the parliamentary affairs ministry.

He said the conflict, bad governance, corruption and nepotism caused the conflict that has killed thousands and displaced millions.

“I know all sorts of malpractices in the government have contributed negatively to the perception of the citizens and the challenges of infancy of any young country. And addressing these issues now require political will to adopt and embrace practices aimed at encouraging democratic governance to make sure all government institutions are functioning according to rules and processes”, said Lomuro.

According to the minister, all the people of South Sudan, including the church and the existing mosques, should all rise against corruption instead of pointing accusing fingers and passing the buck.

Fighting corruption, he said, was not a popular agenda, but an apparent realisation of the negative impact of corruption has promoted the fight against graft as a measure of good governance.

“We must take away the proceeds of illicit enrichment and remove negative role models in our society. I know that each arm of government has its responsibility and we must respect the separation of powers under our constitution,” said Lomuro.

“At the same time, we must have an acute and common perception of our problem and do all that is necessary to mitigate the impact of corruption in our society”, he added.

Lomuro said fighting corruption was to correct certain wrong doings.

“The aim of fighting corruption is most importantly, to remedy the dark sides of bad governance, such as poverty, unemployment, hunger and disease, as well as improving the well-being of the citizens, hence, we must pay equal attention to the economy which is the bedrock of all-round development,” stressed the minister.

“The beginning of getting leadership right is to make the electoral system transparent and credible to ensure that only the choices of the people are actually elected into electable political offices,” he added.

Meanwhile the parliamentary affairs minister, Peter Bashir Gbandi challenged public institutions to come up with clear actions plans and strategies capable of helping to resolve the leadership challenge in the country to usher in the desired development.

He, however, called on government officials and lawmakers to lead the way through effective leadership for a solid footing for the country’s citizens to see.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Nile Basin Cooperative Framework Agreement: The impasse is breakable! 2017-06-22 04:51:22 By Salman M.A. Salman A summit of the head of states of the Nile Basin countries is planned for June 22, 2017, in Entebbe, Uganda, to discuss the impasse over the Nile Basin Cooperative (...)

Sudan, Libya, and Support for Radical Islamic Militants: A Vignette 2017-06-21 23:24:54 By Eric Reeves | June 21, 2017 In October 2014, I analysed some of the implications of minutes reflecting the deliberations of the most senior military and intelligence officials of the National (...)

South Sudan national dialogue: will it succeed? 2017-06-13 10:34:31 By Daniel Zingifuaboro, Clement Mbugoniwia and Simon Ngbidigi The Republic of South Sudan was born on 9th July 2011, after a successful referendum in which South Sudanese of all walk of lives (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.