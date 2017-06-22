Vatican pledges $500,000 for South Sudan crisis

June 21, 2017(BOR) - The Rome-based Vatican has announced a $500,000 donation from Pope Francis to support South Sudan crisis.

Pope Francis recieves the flag of South Sudan from Choul Laam (Vatican photo)

The donation, according to a statement, would be channeled through Caritas along with other two Catholic groups working in South Sudan to support education, health and agriculture projects in the country.

Caritas International made this announcement on 21 June.

South Sudan, the United Nations say, has nearly 2 million people are on the brink of starvation and that an estimated 6 million people were likely to experience severe food insecurity in the coming weeks.

“The Holy Father does not forget the unheard and silent victims of this bloody and in human conflict, and he does not forget all those people who are forced to flee their native country as a result of abuse, injustice and war,” partly reads Caritas’s statement.

Caritas International’s Secretary General, Michel Roy said the Pope wants much more to be done to end the suffering in South Sudan.

“The world needs to follow the example of Pope Francis and not abandon South Sudan,” said Roy.

He called for increase in humanitarian support for South Sudan.

The donation from the Pontiff will reportedly cover three projects, including supporting two hospitals run by the Comboni sisters in Wau and Tombura in Gbudue states. Others are for purchase of seeds and tools in Tombura, Yei, Torit, Malakai and Juba for 2,250 families.

Also earmarked to benefit from the fund are teachers, nurses, midwives, agriculturalists and the community leaders in Yambio.

(ST)