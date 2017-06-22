 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 22 June 2017

Vatican pledges $500,000 for South Sudan crisis

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 21, 2017(BOR) - The Rome-based Vatican has announced a $500,000 donation from Pope Francis to support South Sudan crisis.

JPEG - 29.7 kb
Pope Francis recieves the flag of South Sudan from Choul Laam (Vatican photo)

The donation, according to a statement, would be channeled through Caritas along with other two Catholic groups working in South Sudan to support education, health and agriculture projects in the country.

Caritas International made this announcement on 21 June.

South Sudan, the United Nations say, has nearly 2 million people are on the brink of starvation and that an estimated 6 million people were likely to experience severe food insecurity in the coming weeks.

“The Holy Father does not forget the unheard and silent victims of this bloody and in human conflict, and he does not forget all those people who are forced to flee their native country as a result of abuse, injustice and war,” partly reads Caritas’s statement.

Caritas International’s Secretary General, Michel Roy said the Pope wants much more to be done to end the suffering in South Sudan.

“The world needs to follow the example of Pope Francis and not abandon South Sudan,” said Roy.

He called for increase in humanitarian support for South Sudan.

The donation from the Pontiff will reportedly cover three projects, including supporting two hospitals run by the Comboni sisters in Wau and Tombura in Gbudue states. Others are for purchase of seeds and tools in Tombura, Yei, Torit, Malakai and Juba for 2,250 families.

Also earmarked to benefit from the fund are teachers, nurses, midwives, agriculturalists and the community leaders in Yambio.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Nile Basin Cooperative Framework Agreement: The impasse is breakable! 2017-06-22 04:51:22 By Salman M.A. Salman A summit of the head of states of the Nile Basin countries is planned for June 22, 2017, in Entebbe, Uganda, to discuss the impasse over the Nile Basin Cooperative (...)

Sudan, Libya, and Support for Radical Islamic Militants: A Vignette 2017-06-21 23:24:54 By Eric Reeves | June 21, 2017 In October 2014, I analysed some of the implications of minutes reflecting the deliberations of the most senior military and intelligence officials of the National (...)

South Sudan national dialogue: will it succeed? 2017-06-13 10:34:31 By Daniel Zingifuaboro, Clement Mbugoniwia and Simon Ngbidigi The Republic of South Sudan was born on 9th July 2011, after a successful referendum in which South Sudanese of all walk of lives (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.