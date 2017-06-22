 
 
 
Over 30 people killed in W. Lake state revenge attack

June 22, 2017 (RUMBEK) – At least 35 people have been killed in revenge attacks that occurred in South Sudan’s Western Lakes state between Rup and Pakam communities of Rumbek Central County.

PNG - 20.3 kb
Map detail showing South Sudan’s Lakes state in red

The clashes, local officials told Sudan Tribune, erupted when a pastoralist was reportedly shot dead by a suspected armed youth.

Up to 40 people were reportedly wounded during the same attack.

A Criminal Investigation Department (CID) officer in Rumbek county described it as the ever fight that ended without state intervention.

Meanwhile the commissioner of Alor county, Stephen Mathiang Deng denied allegations that security forces failed to intervene.

He urged the national government to seek a quick solution to end cycles of revenge attacks in Western Lakes state capital, Rumbek.

Cycles of revenge attacks become rampant in the region in the aftermath of Matur Chut Dhuol’s re-appointment as governor by President Salva Kiir early this year. Dhuol replaced Abraham Makoi Bol.

(ST)

