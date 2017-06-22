 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 22 June 2017

Flash floods destroy 1100 homes at IDPs camp in South Darfur

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 21, 2017 (NYALA) - Heavy rains and severe flooding have completely destroyed 1100 houses at Kalma camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), some 18 kilometres south-east of Nyala, South Darfur state capital.

JPEG - 53.9 kb
A group of women build a shelter in Kalma camp for internally displaced people in South Darfur on 9 March 2014 (Photo: UNAMID/Albert Gonzalez Farran)

The Deputy Chairman of IDPs and Refugees Association Adam Abdallah told Sudan Tribune heavy rains on Tuesday have caused flash floods destroying 110 homes, saying thousands of IDPs are now living in the open under very dire humanitarian conditions.

He added there is an urgent need to provide the IDPs with food and shelter as well as developing health precautions to respond to any emergencies, calling on the national and foreign aid groups and the government to act immediately to avoid further deterioration in the humanitarian situation.

Abdallah pointed out that most of those affected are women, children and the elderly, saying they are incapable of encountering the damage on their own.

Kalma, which is the home of some 100,000 residents, is considered the largest IDPs camp in Darfur.

The Sudanese army has been fighting a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003. UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Nile Basin Cooperative Framework Agreement: The impasse is breakable! 2017-06-22 04:51:22 By Salman M.A. Salman A summit of the head of states of the Nile Basin countries is planned for June 22, 2017, in Entebbe, Uganda, to discuss the impasse over the Nile Basin Cooperative (...)

Sudan, Libya, and Support for Radical Islamic Militants: A Vignette 2017-06-21 23:24:54 By Eric Reeves | June 21, 2017 In October 2014, I analysed some of the implications of minutes reflecting the deliberations of the most senior military and intelligence officials of the National (...)

South Sudan national dialogue: will it succeed? 2017-06-13 10:34:31 By Daniel Zingifuaboro, Clement Mbugoniwia and Simon Ngbidigi The Republic of South Sudan was born on 9th July 2011, after a successful referendum in which South Sudanese of all walk of lives (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.