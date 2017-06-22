Flash floods destroy 1100 homes at IDPs camp in South Darfur

June 21, 2017 (NYALA) - Heavy rains and severe flooding have completely destroyed 1100 houses at Kalma camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), some 18 kilometres south-east of Nyala, South Darfur state capital.

A group of women build a shelter in Kalma camp for internally displaced people in South Darfur on 9 March 2014 (Photo: UNAMID/Albert Gonzalez Farran)

The Deputy Chairman of IDPs and Refugees Association Adam Abdallah told Sudan Tribune heavy rains on Tuesday have caused flash floods destroying 110 homes, saying thousands of IDPs are now living in the open under very dire humanitarian conditions.

He added there is an urgent need to provide the IDPs with food and shelter as well as developing health precautions to respond to any emergencies, calling on the national and foreign aid groups and the government to act immediately to avoid further deterioration in the humanitarian situation.

Abdallah pointed out that most of those affected are women, children and the elderly, saying they are incapable of encountering the damage on their own.

Kalma, which is the home of some 100,000 residents, is considered the largest IDPs camp in Darfur.

The Sudanese army has been fighting a group of armed movements in Darfur since 2003. UN agencies estimate that over 300,000 people were killed in the conflict, and over 2.5 million were displaced.

(ST)