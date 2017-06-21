Another SLM-AW splinter faction joins peace process in Central Darfur

June 21, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - A new splinter faction of the Sudan Liberation Movement/AW led by Abdel-Wahid al-Nur has joined the peace process following years of rebellion in Jebel Marra area, said Central Darfur governor.

SLM-AW fighters on guard during a visit by UNAMID chief Ibrahim Gambari to Fanga Suk village, in East Jebel Marra, West Darfur, on 18 March 2011 (Photo: Reuters)

The Central Darfur government last November signed a peace deal with a number of breakaway commanders from SPLM-AW including Abu Gamal Khalil Bakr, Al-Amin Abdel-Jabar al-Tahir (aka al-Amin Turo) and the movement’s spokesperson Shihab al-Din Ahmed Hagar.

According to the official news agency SUNA Wednesday, a new dissident group from the SLM-AW led by commander Haroun (aka Kalmang Koi) has joined the peace process at Fugi area east of Golo in Jebel Marra, Central Darfur state.

SUNA quoted the leader of the dissident group as saying they “joined the peace process after they became convinced of the futility of war that continued for years without achieving anything but further suffering”.

He demanded the government to provide services, reconstruct what have been destroyed during the war and to integrate his group into the Sudanese army.

Under such peace deal, the rebels hand over their weapons after being granted a pardon and receive financial compensations. Sometimes, they are recruited in the government militias to fight against their former comrades.

For his part, Governor of Central Darfur Jaafar Abdel-Hakam said Haroun’s group would enhance peace efforts, pointing his government has adopted a plan to end the war, address the root causes of the problem, provide services and reconstruct the region.

He pointed that a number of SLM-AW dissident groups have joined the peace process, saying al-Nur has continued to cling to foreign powers and rejects all peace initiatives.

Abdel-Hakam added the dissident groups were “fed up with the non-objective stances of al-Nur and chose to lay down arms and join the peace process”, vowing to include Haroun’s group on the security arrangements programme.

Al-Nur refuses to negotiate with the government since the failure of Abuja peace process in 2006. He says that the Sudanese authorities have to disarm militias, provide security for the displaced persons and civilians in Darfur and re-institute grabbed land.

He further insists that any talks should only deal with the root causes of the conflict, not its consequences.

On 12 April 2016, the Sudanese army declared Darfur a region free of rebellion following the capture of Srounq area, the last SLM-AW stronghold in Jebel Marra.

However, the army continued for several months to carry out attacks on rebel pockets in the mountainous area.

(ST)