 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 21 June 2017

S. Sudan dialogue body says lacks fund for exiled opposition

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 20, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s steering committee for the national dialogue says lack of funds hindering its efforts to consult exiled rebel leader, Riek Machar and opposition politicians abroad.

JPEG - 30.1 kb
South Sudan’s rebel leader Riek Machar addresses a news conference in Uganda’s capital Kampala January 26, 2016 (Reuters photo)

"A committee has being formed to consult with the leader of the SPLM-IO [Riek Machar] and all [South Sudanese in the] diaspora but as you know, the government has no money and members of the international community are yet to offer their support," said Alfred Taban, a member on the information committee.

"This is serious because without money, we cannot travel outside the country to meet refugees, politicians living in exile. This is a very important step in the national dialogue," he added, shortly after a meeting of the committee chaired by Angelo Beda on Tuesday.

President Salva Kiir launched the national dialogue committee last month as parts of efforts he said will restore confidence among the local communities divided by the war. The bottom-top approach is meant to address local issues as well as national political differences that morphed into the war along tribal lines three years ago.

The armed opposition faction loyal to ex-First Vice President Machar has dismissed the dialogue as a strategy to prolong President Kiir’s legitimacy after the 2015 peace agreement collapsed last year.

International donors are also reluctant to fund the process after President Kiir said his main rival Machar should not participate in the process because "he will come and cause another trouble in Juba."

However, the national dialogue steering committee has insisted that all sides in the war must participate irrespective of President Kiir’s refusal to dialogue with his arch rival. But without fund, amid the economic crisis in South Sudan, the process is likely to further delay.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan national dialogue: will it succeed? 2017-06-13 10:34:31 By Daniel Zingifuaboro, Clement Mbugoniwia and Simon Ngbidigi The Republic of South Sudan was born on 9th July 2011, after a successful referendum in which South Sudanese of all walk of lives (...)

Why President Kiir should pardon all prisoners across the country 2017-06-12 08:17:57 By Simon Manut Chan In December 2016, the Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan, Dr. James Wani Igga announced during an official visit to Juba Central Prison that his boss President (...)

Amid silence, atrocities in Darfur have restarted 2017-06-07 07:35:36 By Ahmed H. ADAM The 14-year conflict in Darfur is now entering a new and devastating phase. The notorious Janjaweed militia – reconstituted as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – is currently (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.