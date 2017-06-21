 
 
 
Sudan to represent Yemeni interests in Qatar

June 20, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese foreign ministry said on Tuesday it will represent the interests of Yemen in Qatar after the rupture of diplomatic relations between the two countries earlier this month.

JPEG - 61.8 kb
Ibrahim Ghandour (Photo Suna)

"Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour has received a message from his Yemeni counterpart (...) including a request that Sudan takes on the role of ‘protecting power’, looking after the interests of the Yemen in Qatar," said a short statement issued in Khartoum.

The Minister expressed Sudan’s acceptance of the request based on the strong ties between the Sudanese and Yemeni peoples.

Earlier this month, Yemen’s internationally recognised government severed ties with Qatar, accusing it of working with its enemies in the Iran-backed Houthi movement.

The Yemeni decision to cut ties with Qatar came on 5 June hours after Saudi Arabia and two other Gulf countries had announced the cut of diplomatic and economic relations with Qatar, accusing the wealthy state of funding terrorist groups in the region and developing strong relations Iran.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

