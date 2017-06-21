Sudan president meets Saudi monarch



June 20, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir met with King Salman on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia to discuss its rift with Qatar and to propose his efforts to end the Gulf crisis in support of the Kuwaiti mediation.

The Saudi News Agency reported that King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud received President al-Bashir at the royal palace in Makkah, adding they break their fast together in presence of over 20 princes.

However, the official agency didn’t elaborate about bilateral talks between the Saudi monarch and the Sudanese president who is on an unofficial visit to the Kingdom.

Nonetheless, Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour who is part of the presidential delegation stated that al-Bashir in his meeting with King Salman would discuss the Gulf crisis and support mediation efforts of the Kuwaiti Emir Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Unlike several Arab countries, Khartoum didn’t cut diplomatic ties with the State of Qatar and called to ease the tensions between three Gulf countries, including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and UEA with the tiny Gulf country.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Bahrain severed diplomatic ties with Qatar over alleged accusations that Doha was supporting terrorist groups who are threats to the region’s peace and security including Hamas. Also, they say that Qatar is siding Iran. But, Doha rejects all these accusations.

(ST)