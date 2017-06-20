 
 
 
S. Sudanese rebel leader sacks officials over misconduct

June 19, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan rebel leader, Riek Machar has sacked the Australian country director, accusing him of alleged misuse of power.

JPEG - 19.6 kb
South Sudan’s opposition leader Riek Machar speaks during a briefing in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa April 9, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Tiksa Negeri)

Machar, in a statement copied to the armed opposition’s national external relations chairperson, Stephen Kuol sacked Yien Machar Wang on Sunday.

“I do hereby issue suspension of Cde Yien Machar Wang from his duties as SPLM-IO Country coordinator in Australia due to his misconduct with the representative, the chairperson of Victoria chapter and the Secretary General of Victoria chapter at a farewell party on Monday 22/05/2017, while the members of Political Bureau were in attendance besides other incidents of gross misconduct. This suspension is effective immediately,” it partly reads.

Machar said misbehavior endangers the armed opposition policy.

The armed opposition leader, who lives in South Africa, also formed a committee tasked to probe the misconduct of the sacked official.

“I authorize you to form a disciplinary committee, from members in Australia, according to Chapter V and VI in the code of conduct and disciplinary procedure to hear and determine violations or offenses committed by Cde Yien Machar Wang,” he added.

The armed opposition leader, in a separate directive, also demoted Brigadier General David Okot from rebel rankings on Tuesday.

The SPLA-IO military deputy spokesperson Col. Lam Paul, told Sudan Tribune that the official was dismissed due to his misconduct.

Okot, a former division commander for Magwi county of Eastern Equatoria state, was recently promoted to Brigadier General by Machar.

The official’s dismissal, Lam said, was linked to his recent declaration of allegiance to the country’s First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai.

Meanwhile, the SPLA-IO Juba faction spokesman, Col. Gatluak Joak Yuot separately confirmed that Okot has joined the Gai-led faction.

He claimed thousands of troops in Equatoria region abandoned Machar in favour of the peace process initiated by South Sudan’s First Vice President.

According to Article 14:17 of the armed opposition movement’s (SPLM-IO) 2015 Pagak convention, the chairman is mandated to dismiss any member who disrespects, violates or puts the armed opposition entity into disrepute.

(ST)

  20 June 09:30, by Newsudan

    stacking official while himself under house arrest.#Machar

