Sudan, South Sudan committee to meet in Juba next month

June 19, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Joint Political and Security Committee (JPSC) between Sudan and South Sudan will meet in Juba next month, said South Sudan’s Ambassador to Khartoum Mayan Dut Waal on Monday.

South Sudan’s defence minister Kuol Manyang Juuk shakes hands with his Sudanese counterpart Mohamed Ahmed Ibn Ouf while AUHIP member Abdulsalam Abubakar applauds, after the signing of an agreement to operationalize the buffer zone between the two countries on 14 October 2015 (Courtesy photo by the AUHIP).

Sudan’s First Vice-President Bakri Hassan Salih has received a written message from his South Sudanese counterpart Taban Deng pertaining to ways to promote bilateral relations.

Ambassador Waal, who handed over the message Monday, told reporters following his meeting with Saleh that they discussed a number of issues including oil, trade exchange and the border crossings between the two countries, saying Deng has invited Salih to visit Juba.

He pointed out that his discussions with Salih were candid and serious, saying the JPSC will meet in Juba next month.

Last month, the JPSC received an invitation from the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP) for a meeting on 8 and 9 May to discuss the implementation of the Cooperation Agreement signed on 27 September 2012.

In September 2012, both Sudan and South Sudan signed a series of cooperation agreements, which covered oil, citizenship rights, security issues, banking, border trade among others.

In March 2013, the two countries signed an implementation matrix for these cooperation agreements. However, the execution of the agreements didn’t go according to the plan.

South Sudan seceded from Sudan on July 9th, 2011 following a referendum on whether the semi-autonomous region should remain a part of the country or become independent. 99% of the southern voters chose independence.

Relations between the two nations soured after South Sudan’s independence following a series of disputes over a number of issues and accusations of support to rebel groups.

(ST)