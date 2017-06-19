Police arrests suspects in Killing of Yambio doctor

June 19, 2017 (YAMBIO) – Three suspects in connection with the killing of Doctor Ismail Mohamed were arrested by security organs on Monday in the newly created State of Gbudue.

The general practitioner, who was the only doctor in Yambio Referral Hospital was attacked by unknown gunmen on Sunday evening.

The Governor of Gbudue condemned the killing of Dr Ismail and said that the culprit will face the Court of law immediately.

Governor Daniel Badagbu confirmed that Dr Ismail was attacked on Sunday midnight, where he was shot dead leaving behind his injured wife, Juan John Baptist. She has since been taken to Juba for treatment.

“The killing of Dr Ismail is not politically motivated, it is an isolated issue and I have ordered the security apparatus to investigate and arrest the perpetrators and since then we have arrested three suspects who are now in police custody,” said Governor Badagbu.

The statement went on to mention that the government has declared one day of mourning along with having the country’s flag fly at half-mast to pay respect to Dr Ismail. He added that the death of the Dr has created a big gap in Yambio Hospital since he was the only Dr who was deployed to Yambio since 2010 from Sudan.

“Dr Ismail diligently served the people of Western Equatoria with love and it is going to be difficult to get a replacement,” he said.

Many patients remain with grieving hearts and with no hope as no Dr is going to replace him at the Yambio Hospital.

(ST)