June 19, 2017 (JUBA) - The Anglican Church in South Sudan has said the national dialogue initiative launched by the president is an opportunity to end the over three-year conflict between South Sudan’s main rival factions.

Speaking at an extraordinary church conference of bishops held in the capital, Juba, the Archbishop of Anglican Church, Daniel Deng Bul said the suffering of the innocent civilians should come to an end.

"We as ECS [the Episcopal Church of Sudan] think that the national al dialogue is an opportunity to talk to all the parties and the church has resulted to be going between the parties to reach a peaceful resolution to the conflict," said Deng.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir launched the national dialogue steering committee last month and immediately announced a unilateral ceasefire in the country. The committee comprises of church and Islamic council leaders, among other officials.

Archbishop Deng, however, said the church can play instrumental roles in the dialogue initiative even if it’s not leading the process.

"The church has always been for peace and we will engage fully the local communities, the political leaders and everybody who is interested in peace in the country, diaspora, displaced persons and refugee camps," he said, without specifying steps the church will take that are not covered by the national dialogue committee.

Previous church efforts to reconcile rival communities in Jonglei state failed in what Deng described as government’s “inability” to disarm youths and inadequate deployment of the police to ensure rule of law.

The national dialogue, launched last month, is both a forum and process through which the people South Sudan shall gather to redefine the basis of their unity as it relates to nationhood, redefine citizenship and belonging, as well as restructure the state for national inclusion.

