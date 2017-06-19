Sudan’s al-Bashir arrives in Saudi Arabia to discuss Gulf crisis

June 19, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir has arrived in Saudi Arabia Monday on his first visit to the Kingdom since the eruption of the Gulf crisis.

He was received at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah by the Deputy Governor of Makkah Prince Abdullah bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, and a number of officials.

Sudan’s Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour said al-Bashir will hold bilateral talks with King Salman bin Abdulaziz, according to the Khartoum-based Al-Tayyar newspaper Monday. He further said that the Sudanese president will support mediation efforts of the Kuwaiti Emir Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to resolve the Gulf crisis.

The Foreign Minister added the two leaders will discuss bilateral relations as well as recent developments in the region.

Al-Tayyar also quoted unnamed sources as saying the two leaders will also discuss Riyadh’s efforts to lift the U.S. sanctions on Sudan besides the latter’s participation in the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen.

Al-Bashir was accompanied by the Foreign Minister Ibrahim Ghandour and the Minister of the Presidency Fadl Abdallah.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Bahrain severed diplomatic ties with Qatar over alleged accusations that Doha was supporting terrorist groups who are threats to the region’s peace and security including Hamas. Also, they say that Qatar is siding Iran. But, Doha rejects all these accusations.

Sudan is among the Arab states that refused to take part in the ongoing diplomatic crisis and declared its support for the Kuwaiti efforts to settle the rift. Khartoum has strong ties with Doha and good relations with Saudi Arabia and UAE.

