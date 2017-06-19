 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 19 June 2017

Carter Center might not hold Sudan peace meeting in July: JEM leader

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

JEM leader Gibril Ibrahim talks to reporters in Addis Ababa on 13 August 2016 (ST Photo)

June 18, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) leader, Gibril Ibrahim, Sunday has ruled out that the Carter Center organises a consultations meeting between the armed groups and the government next month.

Reached by Sudan Tribune to confirm reports about a meeting to be organised in Atlanta between the Sudanese warring parties next month, Ibrahim confirmed the contacts with the Center Carter officials but said no concrete steps have been taken for its organisation until now.

"They told us they want to organise unofficial track to create common grounds narrowing the gaps between us and the government in a way to support the efforts of the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP)," he said.

"They discussed the matter with the AUHIP people who are very enthusiastic about the initiative," he added.

However, JEM leader said they do not expect the meeting takes place soon, adding they have not yet received an official invitation until now.

He pointed to the difficulty to issue visas for the participants under the travel ban imposed on Sudanese by President Donald Trump with nationals from other five Muslim-majority countries.

Also, he cited the ongoing rift within the SPLM-N saying their allies are not prepared for the time being to participate in this meeting.

In December 2016, the Carter Center dispatched a five-expert delegation to Khartoum to explore ways they can help to bring a lasting peace in Sudan.

The group also met representatives of the Sudan Call forces, including political and armed groups but the SPLM-N declined the invitation, pointing to the need to fix the humanitarian access before any political talks.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan national dialogue: will it succeed? 2017-06-13 10:34:31 By Daniel Zingifuaboro, Clement Mbugoniwia and Simon Ngbidigi The Republic of South Sudan was born on 9th July 2011, after a successful referendum in which South Sudanese of all walk of lives (...)

Why President Kiir should pardon all prisoners across the country 2017-06-12 08:17:57 By Simon Manut Chan In December 2016, the Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan, Dr. James Wani Igga announced during an official visit to Juba Central Prison that his boss President (...)

Amid silence, atrocities in Darfur have restarted 2017-06-07 07:35:36 By Ahmed H. ADAM The 14-year conflict in Darfur is now entering a new and devastating phase. The notorious Janjaweed militia – reconstituted as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – is currently (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.