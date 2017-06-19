Carter Center might not hold Sudan peace meeting in July: JEM leader

June 18, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) leader, Gibril Ibrahim, Sunday has ruled out that the Carter Center organises a consultations meeting between the armed groups and the government next month.

Reached by Sudan Tribune to confirm reports about a meeting to be organised in Atlanta between the Sudanese warring parties next month, Ibrahim confirmed the contacts with the Center Carter officials but said no concrete steps have been taken for its organisation until now.

"They told us they want to organise unofficial track to create common grounds narrowing the gaps between us and the government in a way to support the efforts of the African Union High-Level Implementation Panel (AUHIP)," he said.

"They discussed the matter with the AUHIP people who are very enthusiastic about the initiative," he added.

However, JEM leader said they do not expect the meeting takes place soon, adding they have not yet received an official invitation until now.

He pointed to the difficulty to issue visas for the participants under the travel ban imposed on Sudanese by President Donald Trump with nationals from other five Muslim-majority countries.

Also, he cited the ongoing rift within the SPLM-N saying their allies are not prepared for the time being to participate in this meeting.

In December 2016, the Carter Center dispatched a five-expert delegation to Khartoum to explore ways they can help to bring a lasting peace in Sudan.

The group also met representatives of the Sudan Call forces, including political and armed groups but the SPLM-N declined the invitation, pointing to the need to fix the humanitarian access before any political talks.

(ST)