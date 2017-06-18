 
 
 
Latjor governor returns to Nasir town after months in Juba

Govornor Peter Gatkuoth Kor speaks to the press in Nasir after his return on 18 June 2017 (ST)
June 18, 2017 (JUBA)- The governor of South Sudan’s Latjor state has on Sunday travelled to Nasir town, the administrative headquarters of the state after several months in Juba since appointment

"Today, 18th June 2017, Honourable Justice Peter Gatkuoth Kor, Governor of Latjor State, arrived in Nasir, the capital of Latjor State, Republic of South Sudan, the statement released from his office and extended to Sudan Tribune reads in part.

Governor Kor is accompanied by Maj. Gen. Peter Gony Chuol Muthiang, known as Chotrial Jiok, from SPLA -IO and Maj. Gen. Louis Gatkuoth, Major General of Police, Director of Police, Latjor State.

The mission of the Governor, according to the statement, is taking peace and services to the people of Latjor State in all its counties, payams and bomas.

while in the area, the Governor will be visiting Man-Deang, Jikmir, Burebiey, Nyatot, Ulang, Kurmuot, Kiechkuon, and all other places in Latjor State. He will also meet all Chiefs of Latjor State on Monday to convey the message of President Kiir and the ongoing national dialogue

Sudan Tribune

