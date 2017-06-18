 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 18 June 2017

S. Sudan authorities urged to tackle online incitement

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 17, 2017 (JUBA) - Authorities in South Sudan have been urged to develop laws to combat rampant online incitement, which they said have exacerbated violence and ethnic tension in the young nation.

JPEG - 63.9 kb
South Sudanese civil society activist Edmund Yakani (The Niles/File)

Jacob Dut Chol, a lecturer at University of Juba, accused some South Sudanese abroad have largely contributed to the problem, citing the widespread dissemination of “fake news” on social media.

"Hate speech is a big and worrying issue in South Sudan. If it’s not addressed on time, it will cause a lot of ethnic polarization, disunity and continue perpetuating the violence for a while," Chol said.

Hate speech is speech which attacks a person or group on the basis of attributes such as race, religion, ethnic origin, sexual orientation, disability, or gender.

Chol called for tougher laws against those involved in online and offline hate speech practices, if the situation is to be controlled.

Citing experiences in Rwanda and Kenya, the Juba University don urged South Sudanese to advocate for responsible use of social media, create hate speech awareness and preach peace building.

"Hate speech can be controlled by tough laws and policies. This therefore calls on the government to urgently come up with legislations. We need to also scale up sensitization against hate speech," Chol stressed.

Edmund Yakani, South Sudanese activist said a recently conducted survey showed that four out of five posts or comments on social media in South Sudan carried hate speech or incitement to violence.

"Hate speech has contributed to the ethnic divisions. And if we don’t get serious, the word South Sudan will soon disappear and we begin identifying ourselves by tribes and ethnicities," Yakani said.

"There is need to mitigate hate speech through contribution from the government by enacting laws that hold the perpetrators of hate speech and anti-peace groups accountable," he added.

The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions of others while dividing communities along ethnic lines.

A peace deal signed in 2015 between South Sudan’s warring factions failed to end the violence, which has flared in recent months.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 18 June 07:54, by Newsudan

    where are those of midiit,jubaone and the rest,who have been singing Dinka this,Dinka that. tribal hatred cannot resolved our differences but dialogue

    repondre message

    • 18 June 08:05, by Eastern

      Do you think this will end the attack on the dinka whose primary aim is subjugating the other South Sudanese. Do you think the hate against dinkas is without bases? What happened between the dinka and the luo, dinka and the Equatorian, dinka and shilluk, dinka and Nuer in Juba? You need to change for there to be no hate. Remember if you stifle hate on line; hate will manifest through another mediu

      repondre message

  • 18 June 08:22, by Newsudan

    Eastern
    let me tell the truth. majority of Dinka are suffering under Kiir regime.in fact thousands flee to Sudan, but some rebels killed innocent Dinka’s who are sometimes don’t support Kiir.you are pushing Dinka to depends the themselves not because of Kiir but becos of rebels ethnic undertone, do you see the way the likes of Jubaone preach against Dinka,

    repondre message

    • 18 June 08:28, by Eastern

      Newsudan,

      How many dinkas now fleeing to Sudan from Aweil and Warrap have criticised Kiir? What we hear routinely is a boost by the JCE to Kiir’s inept leadership. How many times have we heard the dinka people coming out to denouce JCE when they meddle in national issues? The dinkas are already defending [not depending] themselves through Mathiang Anyoors.

      repondre message

  • 18 June 09:16, by Newsudan

    Eastern this is senseless war, it is better we talk rather than tribal finger pointing

    repondre message

    • 18 June 10:07, by Eastern

      Newsudan,

      Stop this old song of senseless war, blah, blah. Nobody wants to killed and nobody kills for the sack of killing. This war has a rootcause which needs to be addressed once for all. SPLA doesn’t have a ny space for dessenting opinions that’s how it was formed. Dr. Garang was know for killing his opponents. This will take time to change.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan national dialogue: will it succeed? 2017-06-13 10:34:31 By Daniel Zingifuaboro, Clement Mbugoniwia and Simon Ngbidigi The Republic of South Sudan was born on 9th July 2011, after a successful referendum in which South Sudanese of all walk of lives (...)

Why President Kiir should pardon all prisoners across the country 2017-06-12 08:17:57 By Simon Manut Chan In December 2016, the Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan, Dr. James Wani Igga announced during an official visit to Juba Central Prison that his boss President (...)

Amid silence, atrocities in Darfur have restarted 2017-06-07 07:35:36 By Ahmed H. ADAM The 14-year conflict in Darfur is now entering a new and devastating phase. The notorious Janjaweed militia – reconstituted as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – is currently (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.