Sudan’s Bashir, Hamas leader discuss Arab differences

Sudan's Omer al-Bashir attends the swearing-in ceremony of Uganda's President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in Kampala, Uganda, May 12, 2016. (Reuters/Edward Echwalu=

June 17, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir Friday has discussed with the leader of the Islamic Resistance Movement (HAMAS) Ismail Haniya efforts to resolve Arab differences.

Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Bahrain severed diplomatic ties with Qatar over alleged accusations that Doha was supporting terrorist groups who are threats to the region’s peace and security including Hamas. Also, they say that Qatar is siding Iran. But, Doha rejects all these accusations.

Sudan is among the Arab states that refused to take part in the ongoing diplomatic crisis and declared its support for the Kuwaiti efforts to settle the rift.

According to the London-based Alquds Alarabi newspaper, Haniya on Thursday evening has phoned al-Bashir to offer congratulations on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement from his office released on Thursday, Haniya underscored support to Sudan’s efforts to reconcile among the Arab countries and achieve Arab unity, security and stability.

Haniya said the ongoing differences don’t serve the interests of the Arab nation, saying the latter should focus on ways to resolve the Palestinian problem which is their central issue.

For his part, al-Bashir stressed his country would continue its efforts to unify the Arab nation, wishing Haniya success in his new role as chairman of Hamas political bureau.

Haniya, a longtime senior Hamas official, was elected last month to replace the militant group’s outgoing head, Khaled Meshaal. He is a onetime Palestinian prime minister based in Gaza which the group has controlled for 10 years.

(ST)

