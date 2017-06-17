 
 
 
Home | News    Saturday 17 June 2017

ICC to rule on South Africa’s refusal to arrest Sudan’s Bashir

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 16, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The War crimes court in The Hague will decide next month on the refusal of the South African authorities to arrest Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir who was in Johannesburg for an African Union meeting in June 2015.

JPEG - 23.4 kb
Sudanese President Omer Hassan al-Bashir at the African Union (AU) summit in Johannesburg on Sunday June 14, 2015 (Gianluigi Guercia/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images)

In a statement released on Friday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) said the Pre-Trial Chamber II of the Court ’’ issued an order convening a public hearing on 6 July 2017 at 14:00 (The Hague time) for the delivery of its decision under Article 87(7) of the Rome Statute, on the compliance by the Republic of South Africa with the Court’s request for arrest and surrender of Mr Omer al-Bashir to the ICC.’’

"The Chamber invited the Prosecutor and Representatives of South Africa to attend the hearing," the ICC further said.

The ICC says that South African government has failed to comply with its obligations to cooperate with the ICC as a signatory of the tribunal’s founding Rome Statute.

But Pretoria points that Sudanese leader has immunity as a head of state.

The ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda hopes that the judges agree with its request to report Pretoria to the UN Security Council for non-compliance and eventual sanctions.

Also, she hopes that such condemnation will dissuade other ICC members from ignoring its arrest warrants and stop encouraging Bashir’s to infringe it and keep travelling across the world.

"I hope (that the decision of the Pre-Trial Chamber) will provide the basis for improved coordination between my Office, the Court, States Parties and this Council in future efforts to arrest and surrender the Darfur suspects," Bensouda said in her report to the UN Security Council on 8 June.

In addition, she said the Pre-Trial Chamber asked Jordan to provide submissions for its non-compliance with the ICC arrest warrants for al-Bashir who was in Jordan on 29 March for the 28th Arab League Summit in Amman.

" At Jordan’s request, on 2 June 2017, the Chamber decided to extend the deadline for these submissions to the end of this month," she further said.

However, on its decision of 2 June, the Pre-Trial Chamber says that Jordan has already told them that "Bashir enjoys sovereign immunity as a sitting Head of State under the rules of customary international law” and that that immunity had not been waived by Sudan nor by the Security Council of the United Nations in its Resolution 1593(2005)".

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan national dialogue: will it succeed? 2017-06-13 10:34:31 By Daniel Zingifuaboro, Clement Mbugoniwia and Simon Ngbidigi The Republic of South Sudan was born on 9th July 2011, after a successful referendum in which South Sudanese of all walk of lives (...)

Why President Kiir should pardon all prisoners across the country 2017-06-12 08:17:57 By Simon Manut Chan In December 2016, the Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan, Dr. James Wani Igga announced during an official visit to Juba Central Prison that his boss President (...)

Amid silence, atrocities in Darfur have restarted 2017-06-07 07:35:36 By Ahmed H. ADAM The 14-year conflict in Darfur is now entering a new and devastating phase. The notorious Janjaweed militia – reconstituted as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – is currently (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.