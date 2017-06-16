UNDP, Yambio officials discuss development programmes

June 15, 2017 (YAMBIO) – United Nations Development Program (UNDP) South Sudan Acting Country Director Jean-Luc Stalon visited Yambio on Wednesday on official duties to meet the State authorities, civil societies organisations and development partners.

Addressing the press at Yambio airstrip, Stalon said that the purpose of their visit to Yambio was to meet with local authority and development partners. They were to discuss a possible way for the recovery and stability programme in the State after the conflict.

“We have come here with my colleagues for a field visit to see the government of the State of Yambio and to discuss with them some issues. We want to discuss the issues of the conflict and a way forward,” said the Acting Director.

Stalon mentioned that it was important to visit Yambio, to see how the UNDP and other partners came up with a recovery programme for displaced persons in Gbudue, who had their properties looted and whose houses were burnt. He went on to add that the UNDP had selected Gbudue as a pioneer for pilot projects on recovery and stabilisation to see if the State government would be able to cooperate to make the projects successful.

The statesmen went on to say that, transparency and accountability would be a core and key point which will be required from the government, civil societies groups and any developmental partners to enable the recovery programme to be a success so they can extend it to the other South Sudanese states.

Governor Daniel Badagbu, the Governor of the newly created Gbudue State said he appreciated the fact that UNDP officials came to their state. He added that he was honoured that Gbudue was selected to be the pioneering state.

He mentioned that the State had been calm for the past four months because the authority had come up with homegrown solutions to encourage the youth in the bushes to abandon the rebellion and come home to join hands, bringing peace and stability to those who have suffered.

Over 3,000 South Sudan National Liberation Movement forces signed an agreement with the government. They are ready to graduate and to be integrated into the organised force, meanwhile over 1,200 Sudan Peoples’ Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO) members’ surrendered pending the integration and those who want to be reintegrated into the community.

The Governor went on to elaborate on key issues regarding agriculture, education, vocation and health including the infrastructure of feeder roads to be rehabilitated to allowing farmers to bring their produce to the market.

Governor Badagbu reiterated the commitment of the government to support the UNDP programme in the State so that the less fortunate citizens could benefit from the developmental programs, emphasising that if that happened great developments would continue.

(ST)