SPLM-IO Juba faction appoint spokesperson

June 15, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) loyal to First Vice-President, Taban Deng Gai has appointed Agel Riing Machar as the movement’s official spokesperson.
- SPLM-IO Juba faction spokesperson Agel Riing Machar (File photo)
A former rebel-appointed governor of Warrap state prior to the signing of the 2015 peace deal, Agel fled the South Sudan capital, Juba for Kenya in July last year, but later returned and joined the coalition government as part of the faction under Gai.
Agel, in a statement, thanked South Sudan’s First Vice-President for appointing him.
“I humbly accept this huge responsibility with clear understanding of the urgency of now. The need to clearly articulate and highlight national peace and reconciliation priorities, among others", he said.
Agel, however, said he would mainly focus on the progress and challenges of the 2015 peace accord, the Arusha agreement on re-unification of the ruling party (SPLM), the importance and contributions of the reunification of the SPLM, aspects on the national dialogue initiative, among other issues.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
South Sudan national dialogue: will it succeed? 2017-06-13 10:34:31 By Daniel Zingifuaboro, Clement Mbugoniwia and Simon Ngbidigi The Republic of South Sudan was born on 9th July 2011, after a successful referendum in which South Sudanese of all walk of lives (...)
Why President Kiir should pardon all prisoners across the country 2017-06-12 08:17:57 By Simon Manut Chan In December 2016, the Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan, Dr. James Wani Igga announced during an official visit to Juba Central Prison that his boss President (...)
Amid silence, atrocities in Darfur have restarted 2017-06-07 07:35:36 By Ahmed H. ADAM The 14-year conflict in Darfur is now entering a new and devastating phase. The notorious Janjaweed militia – reconstituted as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – is currently (...)
MORE