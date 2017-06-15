 
 
 
SPLM-IO Juba faction appoint spokesperson

June 15, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) loyal to First Vice-President, Taban Deng Gai has appointed Agel Riing Machar as the movement’s official spokesperson.

JPEG - 13.2 kb
SPLM-IO Juba faction spokesperson Agel Riing Machar (File photo)

A former rebel-appointed governor of Warrap state prior to the signing of the 2015 peace deal, Agel fled the South Sudan capital, Juba for Kenya in July last year, but later returned and joined the coalition government as part of the faction under Gai.

Agel, in a statement, thanked South Sudan’s First Vice-President for appointing him.

“I humbly accept this huge responsibility with clear understanding of the urgency of now. The need to clearly articulate and highlight national peace and reconciliation priorities, among others", he said.

Agel, however, said he would mainly focus on the progress and challenges of the 2015 peace accord, the Arusha agreement on re-unification of the ruling party (SPLM), the importance and contributions of the reunification of the SPLM, aspects on the national dialogue initiative, among other issues.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

