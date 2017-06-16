40 South Sudanese health workers passed out in Uganda

June 15, 2017 (KAMPALA) – The first batch of 49 health workers from South Sudan has completed diploma courses in Kampala, Uganda.

A health ward in South Sudan, a country with the highest maternal mortality rate in the world(IRIN/Elizabeth Deacon)

The batch, which comprised of clinical officers, registered nurses and midwives, completed three years of training at Mengo hospital in Kampala.

The graduates from International Christian Medical and Dental National (ICMDN) Institute of Health Sciences in South Sudan’s Jonglei state relocated to Uganda due to insecurity and conflict.

While speaking at graduation occasion, the director of ICMDN, Anil Ninan Cherian, appealed to the students to return to South Sudan and use the skills and knowledge attained throughout their various courses to improve quality of health care services in their country.

"You are going to find the health system which is yet to stabilize. Let the conflict there not destabilize you," said Cherian.

The programme was supported by the Catholic Organization for Relief and Development Aid (CORDAID), a Netherland non-government entity and Anglican International Development (AID) UK.

South Sudan is acknowledged to have some of the worst health indicators in the world. According to South Sudan National Bureau of Statistics, under-five infant mortality rate at 135.3 per 1,000 live births, whilst maternal mortality is the highest in the world at 2,053.90 per 100,000 live births in 2006.

(ST)