 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 16 June 2017

40 South Sudanese health workers passed out in Uganda

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

June 15, 2017 (KAMPALA) – The first batch of 49 health workers from South Sudan has completed diploma courses in Kampala, Uganda.

JPEG - 23.3 kb
A health ward in South Sudan, a country with the highest maternal mortality rate in the world(IRIN/Elizabeth Deacon)

The batch, which comprised of clinical officers, registered nurses and midwives, completed three years of training at Mengo hospital in Kampala.

The graduates from International Christian Medical and Dental National (ICMDN) Institute of Health Sciences in South Sudan’s Jonglei state relocated to Uganda due to insecurity and conflict.

While speaking at graduation occasion, the director of ICMDN, Anil Ninan Cherian, appealed to the students to return to South Sudan and use the skills and knowledge attained throughout their various courses to improve quality of health care services in their country.

"You are going to find the health system which is yet to stabilize. Let the conflict there not destabilize you," said Cherian.

The programme was supported by the Catholic Organization for Relief and Development Aid (CORDAID), a Netherland non-government entity and Anglican International Development (AID) UK.

South Sudan is acknowledged to have some of the worst health indicators in the world. According to South Sudan National Bureau of Statistics, under-five infant mortality rate at 135.3 per 1,000 live births, whilst maternal mortality is the highest in the world at 2,053.90 per 100,000 live births in 2006.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan national dialogue: will it succeed? 2017-06-13 10:34:31 By Daniel Zingifuaboro, Clement Mbugoniwia and Simon Ngbidigi The Republic of South Sudan was born on 9th July 2011, after a successful referendum in which South Sudanese of all walk of lives (...)

Why President Kiir should pardon all prisoners across the country 2017-06-12 08:17:57 By Simon Manut Chan In December 2016, the Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan, Dr. James Wani Igga announced during an official visit to Juba Central Prison that his boss President (...)

Amid silence, atrocities in Darfur have restarted 2017-06-07 07:35:36 By Ahmed H. ADAM The 14-year conflict in Darfur is now entering a new and devastating phase. The notorious Janjaweed militia – reconstituted as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – is currently (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.