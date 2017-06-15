Malaria cases on the rise in Bentiu hospital

June 14, 2017 (BENTIU) – A medical officer at Bentiu hospital has admitted the rise in Malaria cases, but dismissed its outbreak.

A WHO free malaria testing and treatment campaign in Juba (WHO)

“There are cases of malaria, which is alarming, but doesn’t reach the level of outbreak,” Giel Yoach Thidor told Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

Bentiu hospital is currently the only congested health center as members of neighboring countries often seek treatment there.

Malaria is a life-threatening blood disease caused by parasites transmitted to humans through the bite of the Anopheles mosquito.

Most of those affected, officials said, are children and mothers who affected who are suffering from the ongoing war in the country, as the hospital has reportedly run short of medicines and other facilities.

A resident of Bentiu, speaking to Sudan Tribune on condition of anonymity, attributed the catastrophe to poor sanitation in the area.

He urged Nuer community worldwide to help overcome the situation facing children and mothers in Bentiu before it gets out of hand.

Before conflict broke out in December 2013, Bentiu hospital was one of the best equipped hospital in South Sudan with all types of operations and specialized doctors as well as nurses in the world’s youngest nation.

