June 14, 2017 (IMATONG) - South Sudan’s armed opposition faction have accused government forces and their allied militias of violating the unilateral ceasefire by attacking civilians in Imatong state.

The map of Eastern Equatoria state in red

The army opposition’s deputy spokesperson, Lam Paul said pro-government forces launched coordinated attacks onto their bases.

“Pro-government forces came out in multiple directions of Torit, Palotaka and Magwi with the aim to retake Moti, Iyire and Iholong areas now under our control,” Lam told Sudan Tribune Wednesday.

The rebel official said pro-government forces suffered heavy casualties, claims Sudan Tribune could not independently verify.

The rebel appointed governor of Imatong state, Oyet Nathaniel confirmed the attack, saying large numbers of civilians vacated Lyire and Ifotu payams and moved towards Imatong mountain ranges.

“The government used civilians especially women and children as human shields as they led them towards heavily fortified SPLM-A/IO headquarters in Imatong state. The government has flagrantly violated their ceasefire and reaffirmed their pursuit of military solutions to the conflict in South Sudan,” Oyet told Sudan Tribune.

“This is an act of cowardice and flagrant violation of the so-called unilateral ceasefire. SPLM-A/IO will never accept or adhere to any ceasefire which is not negotiated. Its bait meant to lure weak-hearted,” he added.

The attack, if confirmed, totally violates the unilateral ceasefire announced by President Salva Kiir as he launched the national dialogue initiative last month.

The South Sudanese government on Wednesday renewed accusations that Sudan allegedly supported its armed opposition fighters with ammunition and logistics in the wake of fresh clashes near the Sudanese border this week.

Tens of thousand of people have been killed and nearly two million displaced in South Sudan’s worst-ever violence since it seceded from Sudan in 2011.

(ST)