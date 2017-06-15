South Sudan renews accusations of Sudan’s backing of rebels

June 14, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan has renewed accusations that Sudan supports its rebels with ammunition and logistics in the wake of fresh clashes near Sudan’s border this week.

Omer al-Bashir (R) walks with Salva Kiir after their meeting at Khartoum’s airport November 4, 2014 (Reuters Photo)

The deputy army spokesperson, Santo Domic Chol said rebels allied to the former first vice president Riek Machar carried out a number of attacks at army positions in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state.

"The rebels launched attacks against the SPLA in Kuek and Ghabat on June 9 and 11. The SPLA thought it was SAF [Sudan Armed Forces] doing the attack. But it became clear in the process of fighting that the rebels are the ones attacking SPLA using SAF uniforms, war hardware and logistics," he told reporters Wednesday.

The official claimed the Sudanese army allegedly offered logistics, training and military hardware, including heavy weapons to rebels.

"The capabilities used by the rebels in these operations indicate that the rebels have received military support from neighboring Sudan," said Chol.

Sudan, he said, also permitted senior South Sudan rebel leaders living in Khartoum to plan their operations and that SAF offered their bases along the border for rebel forces to gather intelligence and launch military operations against the army.

Meanwhile, deputy spokesman for the rebels dismissed as “baseless” accusations that the armed opposition receives support from Sudan.

"These are baseless accusations from the government of Juba,” Lam said, dismissing the army’s claims that Sudan militarily backs rebels.

Bilateral relations between South Sudan and Sudan were officially started on 9 July 2011 following the former’s independence from the latter. Sudan became the first country to recognise South Sudan’s independence. Since South Sudan’s independence, relations between Sudan and South Sudan have been poor and frantic.

(ST)