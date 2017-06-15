 
 
 
Thursday 15 June 2017

South Sudan renews accusations of Sudan’s backing of rebels

June 14, 2017 (JUBA) – South Sudan has renewed accusations that Sudan supports its rebels with ammunition and logistics in the wake of fresh clashes near Sudan’s border this week.

Omer al-Bashir (R) walks with Salva Kiir after their meeting at Khartoum’s airport November 4, 2014 (Reuters Photo)

The deputy army spokesperson, Santo Domic Chol said rebels allied to the former first vice president Riek Machar carried out a number of attacks at army positions in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state.

"The rebels launched attacks against the SPLA in Kuek and Ghabat on June 9 and 11. The SPLA thought it was SAF [Sudan Armed Forces] doing the attack. But it became clear in the process of fighting that the rebels are the ones attacking SPLA using SAF uniforms, war hardware and logistics," he told reporters Wednesday.

The official claimed the Sudanese army allegedly offered logistics, training and military hardware, including heavy weapons to rebels.

"The capabilities used by the rebels in these operations indicate that the rebels have received military support from neighboring Sudan," said Chol.

Sudan, he said, also permitted senior South Sudan rebel leaders living in Khartoum to plan their operations and that SAF offered their bases along the border for rebel forces to gather intelligence and launch military operations against the army.

Meanwhile, deputy spokesman for the rebels dismissed as “baseless” accusations that the armed opposition receives support from Sudan.

"These are baseless accusations from the government of Juba,” Lam said, dismissing the army’s claims that Sudan militarily backs rebels.

Bilateral relations between South Sudan and Sudan were officially started on 9 July 2011 following the former’s independence from the latter. Sudan became the first country to recognise South Sudan’s independence. Since South Sudan’s independence, relations between Sudan and South Sudan have been poor and frantic.

(ST)

  • 15 June 07:33, by Kush Natives

    They MUST both be destroyed accordingly, Why South Sudan needs an evident while the rebels leaders are residing in Khartoum since one? Sudan government MUST face consequences soon or later from now, Khartoum has been planning a hill intention towards South Sudan government since its independent. Therefore, South Sudan government should pay a great attention those elites ruling mentality in Khartou

    • 15 June 07:58, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      It is a tit for tat.
      SPLA always become stronger through the tactic by chief of staff.

  • 15 June 07:34, by Eastern

    Revert to GENUINE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE ARCISS with the involvement of ALL RELEVANT stakeholders. That way, all hatchets will be buried!!

  • 15 June 08:34, by Sunday Junup

    Malong Militia refused to fight then who do you think can fight? Kiir has no army be informed, he was rely on Malong now all Mtiang Anyor decided not to fight but they beg Dr.Riak to allow them go back to Aweil. I told you yesterday that forgot about Kuek Gabat is Vacated. Now Mighty fighters are toward Wadakona. More News are coming

