

June 14, 2017 (JUBA)- The co-chair of the National Dialogue Steering Committee on Wednesday called on rival leaders to accept elections as the only way to which the ongoing conflict can be stopped.

Angelo Beda made the remarks at a civil society workshop which examined the progress and challenges made in the implementation of the peace agreement which the sides signed in 2015.

The elderly politician called upon President Kiir and his main political rival Riek Machar to allow the country go through peaceful democratic processes of attaining power by stopping the war and allow elections.

“We must have the election. And so Dr Riek, there is no need clinging to the fact that you must be Vice President because the time is finished. From here now to election, how many months are left?” There are only a few months left. Is there any need to come and be First Vice President and go for election? Wait, come and organise yourself so that you go for election,” said Beda.

Through his address, he also asked President Kiir to allow elections to be conducted as stipulated in the peace agreement, saying elections are the universally accepted process of acquiring or retaining power.

“The same for Salva Kiir there is no need to cling to power because we want elections on time,” said Beda said.

He further said “peace and stability are the common denominators wanted by everybody, including those who are holding guns and fighting. "We want a new era of election and come and participate,” he stressed.

(ST)