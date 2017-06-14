Trial of Sudanese rights defender begins in Khartoum

June 14, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The trial of prominent human rights defender Mudawi Ibrahim Adam Wednesday has begun in Khartoum amid a large presence from activists and foreign diplomats.

Adam, a university professor and Chair of the non-governmental organisation Sudan Social Development Organisation (SUDO) was arrested on 7 December 2016 by the National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS).

Earlier this month, Sudan’s state security prosecutor office charged Adam with six offences, some of which are punishable by death. The offences include publishing false reports, undermining the constitutional order, espionage, provoking the war against the state, stirring up sectarian hatred and running a terrorist organisation.

The judge of the Khartoum North Criminal Court Abdin Hamad Dahi on Wednesday has held a procedural session in the trial of Adam and others.

More than 30 lawyers have appeared on the defence team while the prosecution was presented by the head of the state security prosecution office Babiker Abdel-Latif and 6 other prosecutors.

The court has allowed the defence lawyer Sati al-Haj to visit Adam at the Kober prison and approved his request to transfer him to the hospital due to his health conditions.

Also, the judge has agreed with the defence and prosecution to hold a trial session every Thursday, ordering to deposit names of both teams with the court.

It is noteworthy that Hafez Idris, who has been detained since late November, is also standing trial on the same case as he faces accusations pertaining to his work as a legal assistant in monitoring human rights violations against displaced people in Darfur.

On 14 March, Ibrahim’s private driver Adam al-Sheikh, and two human rights activists from the troubled Blue Nile State identified by their first names, Abdel-Mukhlis and Abdel-Hakam have been released on bail.

From December 2003 to January 2005, Mudawi had been arrested, during several months in connection with his work with the SUDO in Darfur.

CALLS TO RELEASE MUDAWI

Amnesty International on Wednesday has called for the immediate release of the Sudanese rights defender and his colleague Hafiz Idris.

“Human rights work is not a crime, so Dr Mudawi and Hafiz must be immediately and unconditionally released. Their arrest and continued incarceration is a miscarriage of justice, plain and simple,” said Muthoni Wanyeki, Amnesty International’s Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes.

