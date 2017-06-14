 
 
 
S. Sudan parliament cancels presidential decree on East African legislators

President Salva Kiir attends a session during the 25th Extraordinary Summit of the (IGAD) on South Sudan in Addis Ababa March 13, 2014 (Reuters Photo)
June 13, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudanese parliament Tuesday revoked an earlier appointment of nine lawmakers by President Salva Kiir to the East African Legislative Assembly, during an extraordinary session in Juba.

Issued in March, the presidential decree was challenged by a South Sudanese lawyer Wani Santino Jada who brought the case before the East African Court of Justice in Arusha, Tanzania, stressing that the parliament, not the president has to select the nine South Sudanese members.

The lawyer based his claim on that the article (50) of the Treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community and the article (4) of the East African Legislative Assembly Election Act. Both provides that the "National Assembly of each Partner State shall elect -not from among its members - nine members of the (East African Legislative) Assembly ".

The Arusha-based court is due to hear the case on June 15. But South Sudan MPs revoked the decision in a special session two days earlier.

In statements to the media on Tuesday, the chairperson of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA)’s legal committee, Dengtiel Ayuen Kur, announced the revocation of the presidential decree on the appointment of the nine legislators for the regional body.

"The Transitional National Legislative Assembly has revoked its resolution in March 2017 that nominated nine members of Parliament to the East African Legislative Assembly," Kur said.

Lawyers in Juba point to the failure of presidential legal advisers to review the decision before its issuance in March.

South Sudanese President enjoy overwhelming legal powers in the new East African country. He appoints MPs, fire elected officials including state governors and can suspend the assembly according to the 2011 Transitional Constitution.

South Sudan joined the East African Community last year.

(ST)

