“IGAD communiqué did not call for review of peace deal”: official

June 13, 2017 (JUBA) - South Sudan government said the summit of the regional leaders did not advocate for a review of the peace agreement to accommodate the views of the hold-out groups.

S. Sudan cabinet affairs minister Martin Elia Lomoro (Photo KT Press)

"That is not true. All those reports are misleading. The IGAD [Intergovernmental Authority on Development] communiqué is very clear. You read it again for yourself. From what I read and which is already in the public, it only called for a high-level revitalization forum of the parties,” South Sudan’s cabinet affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomuro clarified in an interview with Sudan Tribune Tuesday.

“The use of revitalization meant not the agreement, but the confidence building of the parties for them to recommit themselves, especially those who decided to not participate in the implementation of the agreement, which is the only means of ending the conflict and bring peace to the country", he added.

Meanwhile, South Sudan’s Petroleum minister, Ezekiel Lol Gatkuoth told reporters upon arrival at Juba international airport that regional leaders pledged to support the implementation of the peace agreement in South Sudan, not a review of the accord.

“Basically, the revitalization means support to the implementation of the agreement and that’s basically what it is, so the IGAD as guarantors of the agreement they have to make sure that the implementation of the agreement is not delayed,” said Gatkuoth.

“There is nothing called review of the agreement or renegotiation of the agreement or nothing at all in the IGAD meeting. It was clearly stated that the only way for us to bring peace to South Sudan is to implement the agreement that was signed in 2015,” he added.

While the government denies IGAD communique urges review the of the agreement, observers say the text was ambiguous and open for political interpretation and could undermine efforts to end hostilities in the war-torn country.

The communiqué called for convening urgent high-level revitalization forum of the parties to the Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS), including estranged groups to discuss concrete measures, to restore permanent ceasefire, to full implementation of the 2015 peace agreement and to develop a revised and realistic timeline and implementation schedule towards a democratic election at the end of South Sudan’s transition period.

The document further mandates the IGAD Council of Ministers to urgently convene and facilitate this forum in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, and directs the chairperson of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) and the Executive Secretary of IGAD to provide the necessary secretariat and logistical arrangements".

(ST)