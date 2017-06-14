 
 
 
SPLM-IO Juba faction official resigns, urges peace revival

June 13, 2017 (JUBA) - A member of South Sudan’s armed opposition faction loyal to First Vice-President Taban Deng Gai has resigned, amid calls for renewal of the country’s peace process.

JPEG - 36.6 kb
President Salva Kiir (R) embraces Taban Deng Gai after his swearing-in ceremony as FVP at the Presidential Palace in the capital of Juba, July 26, 2016 (Photo Reuters Jok Solumun)

Riek Yak Guandong, in a statement, said in exit has been triggered by the need to implement the 2015 peace deal to restore calm.

“South Sudan needs peace more than individual interests,” he said.

The official said his resignation came after he fell out with the Gai, who succeeded South Sudan rebel leader, Riek Machar last year.

“I prefer to remain dormant until a new leadership is appointed or emerges from the civil population or any. Until that time, I will take this opportunity to wish you success,” wrote Guandong in his letter.

According to the official, civilians remain victims of the ongoing war, something that forced him to quit from the SPLM-IO Juba faction.

“Moreover, peace must be resuscitated to safeguard the lives of innocent civilians who are affected by this war and boost their economic instability,” the official further wrote.

In his statement, Guandong decried what he described as a “null and void” peace process under Gai, ruling out any possible success.

Machar fled the South Sudan capital in July last year after his based was attacked by government forces. He currently lives in South Africa.

The conflict in South Sudan has so far claimed tens of thousands, while more than two million have been displaced from their homes.

(ST)

  • 14 June 08:08, by Eastern

    Riek Yak Guandong is a very stupid opportunist. When money for his rent and upkeep failed to come from Juba, he threw in the towel. Taban has a very good working relationship with Kiir and they are implementing the ARCISS. What is wrong with this man?

