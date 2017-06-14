June 13, 2017 (JUBA) – Japan’s envoy to South Sudan, Kiya Masahiko has called for inclusive, credible and successful national dialogue in the country, saying it was the only way to resolve existing political differences.

Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni speaks at the national dialogue launch in South Sudan, May 22, 2017 (PPU photo)

Masahiko, in a statement, also gave accounts of development projects, humanitarian activities and the support Japan has given and so far been implemented in the war-torn East African nation.

Japan, the official said, will continue to assist the young nation.

"The recently-launched national dialogue needs to be credible, inclusive and successful. I welcome strong commitment to the dialogue by the president as well as steering committee and secretariat members. I call on all South Sudanese to stop fighting and join the dialogue to achieve reconciliation, reform the security sector and improve the economy in the country in line with the Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan,” said Masahiko.

“Japan is ready to support the efforts of the government and the steering committee to these ends", the envoy’s letter added.

According to the Japanese official, the prompt deployment and operationalization of the Regional Protection Force (RPF) is critical.

He said the presence of regional protection force will enhance the sense of security and provides an environment for free discussion in the national dialogue.

“It will ensure close coordination and cooperation between UNMISS [United Nations Mission in South Sudan] and security organs in the capital,” further wrote the Japanese envoy to South Sudan.

"My hope is that the government will fully and proactively cooperate not only with RPF but also with the entire operation of UNMISS throughout the country,” he added.

The envoy said relations between the Asian nation and South Sudan were now moving on to a new stage, citing achievements of the Japan Engineering Unit of UNMISS. Japan, he said, would strive to make full use of its knowledge and resources to maximize the impact of its support, so that South Sudan can take the lead and fulfill its responsibility to achieve peace and prosperity in close partnership and cooperation with the international community.

“For this, I will continue to do my best", further explained Masahiko.

The national dialogue, which was officially launched by President Kiir last month, is both a forum and process through which the people of South Sudan shall gather to address the root causes of their conflict, redefine the basis of their unity as it relates to nationhood, citizenship and belonging, as well as the restructure of the state institutions for national inclusion and stability.

Since mid-December 2013, tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced in South Sudan’s worst ever violence during its post-independence period.

(ST)