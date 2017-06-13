South Sudan rivals claim to control strategic border towns

June 13, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudanese rival forces have issued statements in which they both claimed control of strategic border towns after clashes over its control in different places last weekend.

SPLA soldiers are seen at the airport in Bor January 19, 2014. (Photo Reuters/Andreea Campeaunu)

Spokesperson of the government forces denied on Tuesday reports claiming there were clashes in which the rebel factions have gained control of strategic towns along the northern border areas with the Sudan.

" I am aware of these reports. I know that our forces are in control of the positions in which they were before a declaration of the ceasefire by the president. They have never left and nobody has taken over these positions. They are still occupying them as I am speaking to you. All those reports in the media, especially in the social media are unfounded propaganda", said Colonel Santo Domic Chol on Tuesday

The military spokesman for the government was responding to statements by two rebel factions operating under different commands on Monday claiming to have gained control of key border towns in areas of their operations.

If such developments are confirmed, observers say it could result in large-scale military activities in a country hit by famine and economic hardships, despite repeated declaration of a unilateral ceasefire.

Brig. Gen William Gatjiath Deng, the Military Spokesman of the SPLA-IO faction allied to the former First Vice President Riek Machar, claimed in a statement on Monday that their forces have captured Kuek town, located in the border area in northern Upper Nile near the Sudanese border after fighting on Sunday.

Deng claimed that clashes erupted after the government troops attacked their positions near Kuek area, forcing them to respond in self-defense in which they seized military equipment from the government forces.

Meanwhile, Brigadier General Deng Mareng, spokesman for an armed group under the command of Agany Ayii Akol whose forces coordinate military efforts with the faction of Peter Gadet, claimed their forces captured a military post under Warguet community in Aweil East state after clashing with the government forces. The group operate in an area near the Sudanese border.

Mareng claimed their forces also inflicted heavy losses on the government forces and seized military equipment during the fighting.

He further said one soldier was killed and two others were wounded from their side during clashes which erupted on Sunday and resumed on Monday.

(ST)