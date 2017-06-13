 
 
 
June 12, 2017 (ADDIS ABABA) - The leaders of the East African regional block - the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Monday have decided to convene a meeting of the signatories of 2015 peace agreement to discuss ways to revitalise its implementation.

An extraordinary session of the IGAD heads of states meeting in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa (IGAD File photo)

The IGAD leaders held an extraordinary summit on South Sudan in Addis Ababa with the participation of Sudanese and Ugandan presidents, South Sudan first vice president, Ethiopian and Somali prime ministers, Djiboutian and Kenyan foreign ministers.

The meeting which was attended by regional and international facilitators underscored that the Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS) remains the only "viable way forward" to bring peace and lay out the foundations for a democratic regime in the war-ravaged country.

"The IGAD Summit calls upon all the parties to take urgent steps to draw concrete plan and timeline to compensate the delay and to revitalise the full implementation of the ARCSS;" said the final communiqué released after the meeting.

The summit further decided "to urgently convene a High-level Revitalization Forum of the parties to the ARCSS including estranged groups to discuss concrete measures, to restore permanent ceasefire, to full implementation of the Peace Agreement and to develop a revised and realistic timeline and implementation schedule towards a democratic election at the end of the transition period".

The South Sudanese President Salva Kiir who was conspicuous by his absence declared a unilateral cessation of hostilities and called for a national dialogue process which he wanted to be a forum to achieve reconciliation and to discuss the ARCSS implementation.

The call for a revitalization meeting the IGAD intends to hold urgently may be hailed by the opposition groups who distanced themselves from the government-led dialogue process in Juba.

Commenting on the IGAD extraordinary meeting, John Prendergast, Founding Director at the Enough Project, said: "Because its war is spiralling, South Sudan needs a new, dynamic, and inclusive peace processé.

"If IGAD is unwilling to commit to revitalising the peace process and make it more inclusive and responsive to the evolving conflict dynamic, then the responsibility for an expanded peace initiative should shift to the African Union and United Nations," he called.

(ST)

  • 13 June 05:58, by Malakal county Simon

    Abolish so called national dialogue, and start resuscitate 2015 Accord as this the only alternative .......

    • 13 June 07:05, by Eyez

      IGAD must tackle the elephant, not its shadow, this time. Revitalisation of the dead peace agreement and its full implemention is the only way that, the guns may fall silent, otherwise, South Sudan will burn.

      Kiir’s (JCE cooked) Jienge National Dialogue was a smoke screen designed to confuse people Nationally, Regionally and/or Internationally. While they continue with their atrocities.

      • 13 June 07:18, by jubaone

        Eyes, Eastern, Malakal County, Anyanya1,
        Great "cyber combatants" nothing less than ARCISS 2015. Period. I still can’t understand how all these learned presidents have let themselves be hoodwinked and pulled by the nose like donkeys by illiterate Kiirminal? No. Hit the table and apply"Jammeh style" and exile this Kiirminal. He follows no rules and is an anarchist.

        • 13 June 08:02, by Eastern

          Festus Mogae has now conceded that indeed that the involvement of what he refers to as the ESTRANGED PARTIES is the only solution to ending the current political problem in South Sudan. Taban Deng has been a broken cog in the wheel of implementing the ARCISS. Folks, let’s fight on!

        • 13 June 08:03, by jur_likang_a_ likan’g

          Merenye Jubaone,

          Din’git na tuggo is at work. Keep on working for peace flame. Tinate.

    • 13 June 07:52, by Ayuiu Makuac Lam

      IGAD and international community are failed body on South Sudan crises.
      The situation of South Sudan need to solve by force by IGAD and international community.

  • 13 June 06:43, by Eastern

    You can imgine what was racing through the mind of El Tabani Deng yesterday during the meeting. What has his GOOD WORKING RELATIONSHIP with Kiir achieved since July 2016: mass displacement, war sprialing out of control, hyper inflation, name it!!!

  • 13 June 07:03, by anyanya1

    My bro EASTERN;
    good working relationship won’t bring anything look at this 👉 useless TABAN EL TABAN his honey 🍯 moon 🌙 is coming to an end soon, the Real man is coming back from SA let dem watch this one.

    • 13 June 07:57, by Eastern

      The ARCISS was not crafted to keep Kiir as the ALL POWERFUL "president" that he sees himself now, it had clipped some his power and shared it between SPLA-IO and the FDs. Conceding to Kiir dubbed GOOD WORKING RELATIONSHIP allows Taban some some sleep in the cozy Crown Hotel. This is selfishness of the highest order when ordinary people can’t afford a meal or travel safely around the country...

  • 13 June 07:49, by Ranmediit

    IGAD should hurry up to revitalise the Peace agreement as H.E Dr.Machar call for it before.
    After IGAD learn that peace is collapsed.

