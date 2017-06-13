 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 13 June 2017

Two killed by unknown gunmen in North Darfur

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Security forces in the capital of south Darfur State Nyala on 5 July 2016 (ST Photo)
June 12, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - Two people were killed and ten others injured on Sunday by unidentified gunmen at the locality of Al-Twisha, North Darfur State.

An eyewitness by the name of Ahmed Daw al-Bait told Sudan Tribune Monday that residents from the Um Katkout village were chasing gunmen who stole their cattle when they were ambushed, saying two villagers have been killed and 10 others injured.

According to the eyewitness, the injured have been transferred to El-Fasher, North Darfur capital for treatment.

For his part, the member of the North Darfur legislative council Sulieman Mukhtar told Sudan Tribune that a group of residents from Um Katkout have been ambushed, saying two were killed and 10 others injured, including three seriously.

Mukhtar added that additional numbers of villagers have headed to the incident’s scene, urging the authorities to protect them against any further attack.

He pointed that the gunmen are unknown, calling on the security organs to hunt down the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.


Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Why President Kiir should pardon all prisoners across the country 2017-06-12 08:17:57 By Simon Manut Chan In December 2016, the Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan, Dr. James Wani Igga announced during an official visit to Juba Central Prison that his boss President (...)

Amid silence, atrocities in Darfur have restarted 2017-06-07 07:35:36 By Ahmed H. ADAM The 14-year conflict in Darfur is now entering a new and devastating phase. The notorious Janjaweed militia – reconstituted as the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – is currently (...)

Peace in Darfur was Long Entrusted to Qataris: What we see of Qatar now 2017-06-05 23:38:35 Eric Reeves - June 5, 2017 After the disastrous failure of the Darfur Peace Agreement (DPA) of May 2006 (Abuja, Nigeria), neither the Bush administration nor the Obama administration (beginning (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


HRW denounces "collective punishment" in South Sudan’s Wau 2017-04-15 07:06:48 Human Right Watch South Sudan: New Spate of Ethnic Killings Urgent Need for Justice; UN Should Increase Patrols in Wau (Nairobi, April 14, 2017) – Government soldiers and allied militias (...)

Statement by South Sudanese Communist Party on the National Dialoguel 2017-03-22 05:44:42 The Communist Party of South Sudan On the Initiative of the National Dialogue The initiative taken by the President of the Republic of South Sudan declaring a need for a national dialogue is an (...)

An Appeal to President of the Republic of South Sudan 2017-03-15 07:22:45 Dear. Mr. President, I write to appeal to you for the release of political detainees now in the custody of the National Security Service at Jebel and other detention facilities. In doing this, I (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2017 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.