Two killed by unknown gunmen in North Darfur

June 12, 2017 (EL-FASHER) - Two people were killed and ten others injured on Sunday by unidentified gunmen at the locality of Al-Twisha, North Darfur State.
An eyewitness by the name of Ahmed Daw al-Bait told Sudan Tribune Monday that residents from the Um Katkout village were chasing gunmen who stole their cattle when they were ambushed, saying two villagers have been killed and 10 others injured.
According to the eyewitness, the injured have been transferred to El-Fasher, North Darfur capital for treatment.
For his part, the member of the North Darfur legislative council Sulieman Mukhtar told Sudan Tribune that a group of residents from Um Katkout have been ambushed, saying two were killed and 10 others injured, including three seriously.
Mukhtar added that additional numbers of villagers have headed to the incident’s scene, urging the authorities to protect them against any further attack.
He pointed that the gunmen are unknown, calling on the security organs to hunt down the perpetrators and bring them to justice.
(ST)
