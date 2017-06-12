June 12, 2017 (JUBA)- South Sudan President Salva Kiir has received a special message from his Egyptian counterpart, Abdul Fatah Al Sisi, in which that latter assured the former of support and strengthening bilateral relations in various areas.

Egypt’s assistant minister of Foreign Affairs for South Sudan and Sudan with President Salva Kiir, June 12, 2017 (ST)

Ambassador Ahamed Fadel Yaguop, Egypt’s assistant minister of Foreign Affairs for South Sudan and Sudan delivered the message in the capital, Juba on Monday.

South Sudan, according to the country’s minister for the presidency, Mayiik Ayiik Deng currently enjoys cordial relations, which binds the two Nile basin countries.

Deng said Kiir and the visiting diplomat discussed various issues of bilateral relations, including economic and commercial ties as well as regional and international matters and areas of cooperation in which the two countries can enhance ties for the mutual benefits of the two citizens. other issues discussed were the removal of obstacles for flow of trade between the countries and work to increase investment opportunities in education, health, electricity, agriculture and power .

The Egyptian diplomat told reporters in Juba that he held a frank and cordial discussion with President Kiir on bilateral Relations between the two countries.

The minister said a number of airplanes would come to South Sudan based on the instruction from the Egyptian president as part of its humanitarians support to the people of the young nation during the current political, economic and security situation.

He described as "historic" relations between the North African nation and South Sudan.

Egypt was one of the country’s that officially recognised South Sudan’s independence when the latter got its independence from Sudan in July 2011.

