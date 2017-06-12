June 12, 2017 (JUBA) - The national dialogue committee in South Sudan has denied reports that it blocked rebel leader, Riek Machar from participating in the process.

South Sudan’s opposition leader Riek Machar speaks during a briefing in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa April 9, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Tiksa Negeri)

The committee, in a statement, said accepting Machar’s representatives to take part in the dialogue demonstrates commitment to an inclusive participation in the process.

It also stated that earlier media reports, which quoted the committee’s co-chair, Angelo Beda as backing efforts aimed at denying Machar’s return from South Africa to participate in the national dialogue process were "misleading".

Instead, the committee, in its statement, said it was currently involved in persuading President Salva Kiir to allow return of the country’s rebel leader as a normal citizen.

"The President does not intend to block Dr. Riek Machar from participation in the National Dialogue since he has already welcomed the participation of Machar’s Delegation. The other critical observation, which is necessary to keep in mind, is that Dr. Riek’s earlier insistence on “armed resistance”, both explicit and latent contradicts the basic principles of a peaceful National Dialogue (ND)," partly reads the statement issued by the national dialogue committee.

It added, "Thus, If Dr. Machar is for peace and stability of the country, he can accept the proposal for non violence and peaceful resolution of the conflict through a credible and transparent national dialogue and such a gesture would be highly appreciated by everyone and therefore, he would be most welcome to participate in the ND".

According to the committee, the unilateral ceasefire declared by the president and release of all political prisoners, among others, were positive steps taken in order tp create a conducive environment for the dialogue process.

"In this respect, Dr. Riek Machar is equally expected to take a gesture of goodwill by reviewing his earlier declaration of “armed resistance” made in Khartoum," it further stated.

The national dialogue, which was officially launched by President Kiir last month, is both a forum and process through which the people of South Sudan shall gather to address the root causes of their conflict, redefine the basis of their unity as it relates to nationhood, citizenship and belonging, as well as the restructure of the state institutions for national inclusion and stability.

Since mid-December 2013, tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced in South Sudan’s worst ever violence during its post-independence period.

(ST)