Two national security officers killed in Wau state

June 12, 2017 (JUBA) -Two South Sudanese national security officers were killed in Wau, one of the country’s new states over the weekend.

JPEG - 15.5 kb

The incident happened when one officer, only identified as Atem Ayuon allegedly opened fire at one of his colleagues, identified as Arol Majak, instantly killing him last Saturday.

The two, sources said, had earlier been involved in a bitter disagreement.

“Yes, in the morning on Saturday when the two who quarreled on Friday night were judged and set free, Atem who was not convinced by the judgment just took laws on his hands and killed Majak,” an officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

He, however, said after killing his colleague, Atem ran away, but was pursued by soldiers who shot him dead, in an attempt to arrest him.

“This was not the first time Atem carried out such killing on soldiers,” stressed the officer, citing two other incidences that involved Atem.

Other officers, however, attributed the incident involving the two officers to the current conflict between the Agok and Apuk clans of Gogrial state.

The two men hailed from Gogrial, one of South Sudan’s newly-created states.

(ST)

  • 12 June 09:13, by Joseph Canada

    animals who think they judgement should be only fair when its given to him no matter how wrong he does things. Animals in Uniforms. A donkey is more discipline than those called South Sudanese securities. Shame. Now they both dead and living widows,Orphans and mothers.

    repondre message

  • 12 June 10:28, by Sunday Junup

    Let them smell that smoke. They thought those whom they killed has no blood!

    repondre message

