Sudan says third commander rebel killed in North Darfur pursuit operations

North Darfur governor Abdel wahid Youssef (C) unidentified army general (L) and RSF commander Hametti inspect troops in Ain Siro on 1 June 2017 (ST photo)

June 11, 2017 (KHARTOUM) - The spokesperson of the Sudanese government militia, Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Sunday formally confirmed the killing of two rebel commanders during pursuit operations in North Darfur and disclosed that a third commander was also killed.

On Saturday a military source told Sudan Tribune that the RSF managed to kill Commander Khater Shata and Commander Adam Bakheit, both from Sudan Liberation Movement- Minni Minnawi (SLM-MM) in a battle in Aru area, northeast of Ambro, North Darfur State, last Thursday.

In statements to the official news agency on Sunday, RSF Spokesperson Adam Mohamed Saleh, confirmed the killing of Commanders Shata and Bakheit adding that they were heading to Libya after their defeat in Ain Siro, in North Darfur.

He further said that during the pursuit operation they had killed a third avant-garde Commander Gumma Jannu and a number of his fighters in Khazan Karbiya area, Kutum locality of North Darfur.

Saleh added they captured a rebel alive and a vehicle with its military equipment.

He pointed out that they seized four satellite phones and a notebook containing phone numbers with the code country of South Sudan, Libya, Egypt and Western Europe countries.

The spokesperson added the Rapid Support Forces were still hunting down the remnants rebels who are fleeing and trying to enter Libya and some neighbouring countries.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

